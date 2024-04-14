Maverick Vinales wins epic Americas MotoGP, Marc Marquez crashes out from lead

Looking to become the first-ever MotoGP rider to win a grand prix with three different brands, polesitter Maverick Vinales launched away from pole but was pushed off circuit by Francesco Bagnaia, which resulted in the sprint winner dropping to 11th.

Pedro Acosta instead took the lead ahead of Jorge Martin and Jack Miller, who made a stunning first lap after starting 11th.

There was contact on lap two between Marc Marquez and Miller which allowed Bagnaia to claim third.

Martin began his charge for the lead on the same lap but with every move that came from Martin, Acosta was equal to it.

After seeing Martin take the lead, Marquez fourth hard to latch on the Pramac rider’s heels, passing Bagnaia and Acosta in quick succession.

Further back, Vinales’ recovery ride was continuing as he got through on Alex Marquez for seventh [lap four of 20].

There was more contact for Marquez on lap five as he came from a long way back to try and take the lead away from Martin at the final corner.

But the eight-time world champion failed in his attempts as he clipped the rear of Martin.

Lap seven saw even more hard racing as Acosta produced a stunning overtake on Bagnaia at turn one.

The world champion was then demoted to fourth as Marc Marquez swiftly made his way through for P3.

Lap eight was a dreadful one for three riders as Johann Zarco retired, while Takaaki Nakagami and Franco Morbidelli both crashed.

After losing six tenths to Acosta and Marquez on lap nine, Martin was overtaken by both Acosta and Marquez, before the latter took the lead of the first for the first time.

But Marquez’ time at the front was short lived as he crashed moments later at turn 11.

Acosta regained the lead as a result but the charge from behind was coming as Vinales got through on Martin for second.

Completing his stunning comeback, Vinales took the lead of the race for the first time at turn 11 [lap 13].

After losing time in back-to-back laps against Acosta, Vinales responded on the penultimate lap as he went quicker than the rookie by over half a second.