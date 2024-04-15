Maverick Vinales sets record where Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo fell short

Maverick Vinales is officially the first rider to win in MotoGP with three different manufacturers.

The Aprilia rider set the unique record by claiming victory in the thrilling Americas MotoGP.

He is the first rider to win a grand prix with three different brands in the post-2002 'MotoGP' era. He is only the fifth in history to ever win with three brands.

Vinales had previously won once with Suzuki, and eight times with Yamaha, before securing his first grand prix win since joining Aprilia in mid-2021.

He had arguably already claimed the record as the first rider to win in MotoGP with three different brands, after twice winning sprint races.

Vinales has won back-to-back Saturday sprints at the two most recent rounds, in Portimao and Texas.

But, according to the official MotoGP record books, sprint races are classified separately and only a grand prix win would secure his place in history.

After battling to victory in an epic Americas MotoGP, Vinales has finally put any doubt about the record to bed.

He started from pole but a terrible start dropped him out of the top 10, before he took advantage of Marc Marquez crashing out of the lead to edge past Francesco Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta and Jorge Martin at the front.

Other riders in MotoGP this year who could have become the first to win with three manufacturers were Alex Rins and Jack Miller.

Rins has won with Suzuki and Honda, and is now on a Yamaha.

Miller has won with Honda and Ducati, and is now riding for KTM.

But Vinales has beaten them both to a record which eluded greats like Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo.

HAILWOOD, MAMOLA, LAWSON, CAPIROSSI AND….

Written by Peter McLaren

Only four riders had previously won premier-class races (500cc/MotoGP) on three different brands of bike since the world championship began in 1949.

Mike Hailwood was the first, courtesy of 500cc victories for Norton, MV Agusta and Honda during the 1960s.

Over a decade later, Randy Mamola matched the Englishman with wins for Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha in the 1980s.

Fellow American Eddie Lawson joined the ‘three-peat’ list when, after 26 wins with Yamaha and four for Honda between 1984-1989, he took a final career win with Cagiva in 1992.

Loris Capirossi added his name to the elite group when, after a 500cc victory for Yamaha (1996) and then Honda (2000) he took Ducati to its first MotoGP win, now in the new four-stroke era, at Catalunya 2003. It was the first of Capirossi's seven wins on a Desmosedici.

But no other rider had joined the list in the last 20 years before Vinales.

The list of riders to fall short includes seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi, who took a total of 79 victories with Honda and Yamaha before moving to Ducati for 2010-2011 but was unable to triumph on the Desmosedici.

Next up was Rossi's former team-mate and fellow multiple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo, who added three Ducati victories to the 44 he had achieved at Yamaha from 2008-2016, but then also fell short of achieving the 'triple' due to a miserable campaign at Repsol Honda in 2019.