British MotoGP at Silverstone: Friday Practice as it happened

2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Jorge Martin went fastest in FP2, here are the full results
2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Jorge Martin went fastest in FP2, here are the full results
Crash for Alex Rins at turn seven. Martin looks to have top spot secured.
And we have two 1m 57s lap times as Martin leads Espargaro with a minute remaining.
Martin goes quickest as Marquez jumps up to sixth, after following the Pramac rider.
We have more time attacks taking place as he head towards the final 15 minutes. Di Giannantonio is the latest to fit a soft rear tyre.
Very fast laps coming as Vinales smashes the fastest lap time. He's well into the mid 1m 58s barrier.
Impressive pace from Martin as he goes second with a used medium rear tyre.
Some riders are already going for the soft rear, with Pedro Acosta one of those as he moves into the top five.
Marc Marquez moves up to sixth place but he's still over six tenths behind Bastianini's top time.
Scrap that, it's now Bagnaia'st team-mate Bastianini who goes fastest thank to a time of 1:59.026s.
Bagnaia moves the goalpost on as he goes three tenths clear of Vinales, thanks to a low 1m 59s lap.
Martin is setting a red-hot pace as he now leads by over two tenths from Di Giannantonio.
Takaaki Nakagami is down as Aleix Espargaro goes fastest with the first sub 2m lap time of the session.
Big front-end wobble for Miguel Oliveira who has moved into second spot.
And now Bezzecchi has pulled off circuit as an oil leak seems to be the concern with his GP23 bike.
Drama for Enea Bastianini already as smoke is coming from the rear of his Ducati.
Here we go with second practice! The top ten will advance directly to Saturday's Q2 session.
Good afternoon and welcome back to the British MotoGP at Silverstone. The all-important second practice is coming up at 15:00 UK time.
Martin ends FP1 -0.090s ahead of Vinales, with Espargaro, Miller, Morbidelli, Bastianini, Di Giannantonio, Bagnaia, Quartararo and M. Marquez rounded out the top ten.
Martin goes quicker again! This is very impressive pace from the Pramac rider although he has fitted a new medium front tyre.
Martin finds even more time to put two tenths between himself and Espargaro.
Crash for Marc Marquez at turn 15! The eight-time world champion is back on his feet.
Pedro Acosta has crashed at turn six. The KTM rider got his braking wrong before slowly coming off as he made contact with the air fence.
Marc Marquez goes fifth quickest! Martin leads from Espargaro, Bagnaia, Vinales and the eight-time world champion.
Martin finally breaks Espargaro's stronghold on top spot. It's a lap time of 1:59.627s that's put him quickest.