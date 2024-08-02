Francesco Bagnaia
British MotoGP at Silverstone: Friday Practice as it happened

Recap Friday practice at the British MotoGP at Silverstone.

2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results

02 Aug 2024
16:25
Jorge Martin goes fastest

Jorge Martin went fastest in FP2, here are the full results

16:01

Crash for Alex Rins at turn seven. Martin looks to have top spot secured. 

16:00

And we have two 1m 57s lap times as Martin leads Espargaro with a minute remaining. 

15:52

Martin goes quickest as Marquez jumps up to sixth, after following the Pramac rider. 

15:43

We have more time attacks taking place as he head towards the final 15 minutes. Di Giannantonio is the latest to fit a soft rear tyre. 

15:36

Very fast laps coming as Vinales smashes the fastest lap time. He's well into the mid 1m 58s barrier. 

15:35

Impressive pace from Martin as he goes second with a used medium rear tyre. 

15:29

Some riders are already going for the soft rear, with Pedro Acosta one of those as he moves into the top five. 

15:27
34 minutes to go

Marc Marquez moves up to sixth place but he's still over six tenths behind Bastianini's top time. 

15:17

Scrap that, it's now Bagnaia'st team-mate Bastianini who goes fastest thank to a time of 1:59.026s.

15:14
Bagnaia is flying

Bagnaia moves the goalpost on as he goes three tenths clear of Vinales, thanks to a low 1m 59s lap. 

15:10

Martin is setting a red-hot pace as he now leads by over two tenths from Di Giannantonio. 

15:09

Takaaki Nakagami is down as Aleix Espargaro goes fastest with the first sub 2m lap time of the session. 

15:08

Big front-end wobble for Miguel Oliveira who has moved into second spot. 

15:05

And now Bezzecchi has pulled off circuit as an oil leak seems to be the concern with his GP23 bike. 

15:03

Drama for Enea Bastianini already as smoke is coming from the rear of his Ducati. 

15:00
Green flags

Here we go with second practice! The top ten will advance directly to Saturday's Q2 session. 

14:39

Good afternoon and welcome back to the British MotoGP at Silverstone. The all-important second practice is coming up at 15:00 UK time. 

11:34
Martin fastest

Martin ends FP1 -0.090s ahead of Vinales, with Espargaro, Miller, Morbidelli, Bastianini, Di Giannantonio, Bagnaia, Quartararo and M. Marquez rounded out the top ten. 

11:31

Martin goes quicker again! This is very impressive pace from the Pramac rider although he has fitted a new medium front tyre. 

11:29

Martin finds even more time to put two tenths between himself and Espargaro. 

11:28
Crash for #93

Crash for Marc Marquez at turn 15! The eight-time world champion is back on his feet. 

11:24

Pedro Acosta has crashed at turn six. The KTM rider got his braking wrong before slowly coming off as he made contact with the air fence. 

11:17

Marc Marquez goes fifth quickest! Martin leads from Espargaro, Bagnaia, Vinales and the eight-time world champion.

11:14

Martin finally breaks Espargaro's stronghold on top spot. It's a lap time of 1:59.627s that's put him quickest. 