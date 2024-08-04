Francesco Bagnaia
British MotoGP at Silverstone as it happened

Recap the British MotoGP at Silverstone.

2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results

04 Aug 2024
14:02

Silverstone: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

13:47

13:43
Bastianini wins

BASTIANINI COMPLETES A STUNNIGN DOUBLE! The Italian wins the grand prix ahead of Martin, Bagnaia, M. Marquez and Di Giannantonio. 

13:42
Half a lap left

Bastianini continues to lead from Martin.

13:39
Lap 19 of 20

Martin runs wide at turn three as Bastianini claims the race lead. 

13:37
Lap 18 of 20

Just two tenths separate Martin and Bastianini! 

Bagnaia is out of contention in third, as is Marquez in fourth. 

13:34
Lap 17 of 20

Marc Marquez has taken over P4 with a brilliant move on Espargaro at turn four. 

13:33
Martin leads Bastianini by seven tenths!

Can Martin hold off Bastianini who is quicker but not by much?

13:31
Lap 15 of 20

Bastianini is through on Bagnaia who is seemingly struggling!

13:28
Lap 13 of 20

Big mistake from Martin as he nearly loses the lead. Bastianini has caught the top two already. 

13:25
Martin leads!

Martin is through on Bagnaia for the lead of the race! Brilliant move at turn three. 

13:25
Lap 11 of 20

Crucial to his hopes of victory, Bastianini is through on Espargaro for third spot. 

13:22
Lap 10 of 20

Bagnaia and Martin are very slowly edging clear of the three behind them. 

13:18
Lap 8 of 20

Brilliant battle between Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez, as the former eventually comes out on top. 

13:12
Lap 5 of 20

Bastianini is beginning to find his feet as he closes back in on the leading trio. 

13:08
Lap 3 of 20

Bastianini loses another position as Espargaro swoops through at turn three. 

13:07
Lap 2 of 20

Bastianini runs wide which gives Martin P2. Espargaro, and both Marquez brothers are still in the fight. 

13:04
Lap 1 of 20

It's Bagnaia who leads ahead of Bastianini, Martin and Marc Marquez. 

13:03
British MotoGP at Silverstone is go!

It's lights out at the British MotoGP! 

13:00
Formation lap is underway

Riders set off for the formation lap. 

12:56

The classic liveries for the British GP are looking very nice as we approach the start of the race. 

12:51
One point at the top

Bagnaia has a one-point advantage over Martin at the top of the championship heading into this race.

Martin massively cut the deficit yesterday when Bagnaia crashed from the sprint.

Bastianini overtook Marc Marquez into third in the championship by winning the sprint.

12:50
Classic liveries

Keep a close eye on your favourite rider or bike... today's British MotoGP bikes are all featuring a classic livery!

12:49
Punishment for Morbidelli

Franco Morbidelli must serve a double long lap penalty today, after crashing into Marco Bezzecchi in yesterday's sprint.

12:49
Starting grid
  1. Espargaro
  2. Bagnaia
  3. Bastianini
  4. Martin
  5. A Marquez
  6. Binder
  7. M Marquez
  8. Vinales
  9. Acosta
  10. Di Giannantonio
  11. Miller
  12. Bezzecchi
  13. Morbidelli
  14. R Fernandez
  15. Oliveira
  16. Zarco
  17. A Fernandez
  18. Quartararo
  19. Marini
  20. Mir
  21. Nakagami
  22. Gardner