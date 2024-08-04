British MotoGP at Silverstone as it happened
Recap the British MotoGP at Silverstone.
BASTIANINI COMPLETES A STUNNIGN DOUBLE! The Italian wins the grand prix ahead of Martin, Bagnaia, M. Marquez and Di Giannantonio.
Bastianini continues to lead from Martin.
Martin runs wide at turn three as Bastianini claims the race lead.
Just two tenths separate Martin and Bastianini!
Bagnaia is out of contention in third, as is Marquez in fourth.
Marc Marquez has taken over P4 with a brilliant move on Espargaro at turn four.
Can Martin hold off Bastianini who is quicker but not by much?
Bastianini is through on Bagnaia who is seemingly struggling!
Big mistake from Martin as he nearly loses the lead. Bastianini has caught the top two already.
Martin is through on Bagnaia for the lead of the race! Brilliant move at turn three.
Crucial to his hopes of victory, Bastianini is through on Espargaro for third spot.
Bagnaia and Martin are very slowly edging clear of the three behind them.
Brilliant battle between Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez, as the former eventually comes out on top.
Bastianini is beginning to find his feet as he closes back in on the leading trio.
Bastianini loses another position as Espargaro swoops through at turn three.
Bastianini runs wide which gives Martin P2. Espargaro, and both Marquez brothers are still in the fight.
It's Bagnaia who leads ahead of Bastianini, Martin and Marc Marquez.
It's lights out at the British MotoGP!
Riders set off for the formation lap.
The classic liveries for the British GP are looking very nice as we approach the start of the race.
Bagnaia has a one-point advantage over Martin at the top of the championship heading into this race.
Martin massively cut the deficit yesterday when Bagnaia crashed from the sprint.
Bastianini overtook Marc Marquez into third in the championship by winning the sprint.
Keep a close eye on your favourite rider or bike... today's British MotoGP bikes are all featuring a classic livery!
Franco Morbidelli must serve a double long lap penalty today, after crashing into Marco Bezzecchi in yesterday's sprint.
- Espargaro
- Bagnaia
- Bastianini
- Martin
- A Marquez
- Binder
- M Marquez
- Vinales
- Acosta
- Di Giannantonio
- Miller
- Bezzecchi
- Morbidelli
- R Fernandez
- Oliveira
- Zarco
- A Fernandez
- Quartararo
- Marini
- Mir
- Nakagami
- Gardner