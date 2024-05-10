Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
French MotoGP at Le Mans: Friday practice as it happened

Recap from Friday practice at the French MotoGP in Le Mans.

10 May 2024
10:30

Acosta produces a brilliant save at turn six but the same can't be said for Binder who has crashed. 

10:28

Martin goes quickest! It's a time of 1:31.421s from the Spaniard.

10:27

Quartararo has gone off at turn one and through the gravel. 

10:25

Acosta sets another 1m 31.6 lap time to go top by nearly two tenths. 

10:22

Scrap that, Acosta' time has been deleted but he remains second. 

10:21

Here comes Acosta! The rookie goes quickest with a time of 1:31.673s.

10:16

Bastianini goes even faster to put a tenth between himself and Martin. 

10:12

Bastianini to the top!

10:12

Bezzecchi goes second as he too loses a lot of time to Marquez in the final sector. 

10:11

Bastianini loses out again in sector 4. That's where Marquez is making the difference at the moment against the Italian.

10:06

Aside from Fabio Quartararo who is 14th, all over Japanese bikes are at the very bottom of the leaderboard. 

10:04

Big moment for Aleix Espargaro at turn eight as he nearly loses the front. 

10:01

Marquez takes over at the top as he breaks into the 1m 31s barrier.

09:58

It's an all-Ducati battle early on in FP1 as Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia are all showing a lot of speed. 

09:51

We're underway with MotoGP FP1 at Le Mans!

09:20

Good morning and welcome to the French MotoGP at Le Mans. Coming up at 09:45 is MotoGP FP1.