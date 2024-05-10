Acosta produces a brilliant save at turn six but the same can't be said for Binder who has crashed.
French MotoGP at Le Mans: Friday practice as it happened
Recap from Friday practice at the French MotoGP in Le Mans.
Martin goes quickest! It's a time of 1:31.421s from the Spaniard.
Quartararo has gone off at turn one and through the gravel.
Acosta sets another 1m 31.6 lap time to go top by nearly two tenths.
Scrap that, Acosta' time has been deleted but he remains second.
Here comes Acosta! The rookie goes quickest with a time of 1:31.673s.
Bastianini goes even faster to put a tenth between himself and Martin.
Bastianini to the top!
Bezzecchi goes second as he too loses a lot of time to Marquez in the final sector.
Bastianini loses out again in sector 4. That's where Marquez is making the difference at the moment against the Italian.
Aside from Fabio Quartararo who is 14th, all over Japanese bikes are at the very bottom of the leaderboard.
Big moment for Aleix Espargaro at turn eight as he nearly loses the front.
Marquez takes over at the top as he breaks into the 1m 31s barrier.
It's an all-Ducati battle early on in FP1 as Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia are all showing a lot of speed.
We're underway with MotoGP FP1 at Le Mans!
Good morning and welcome to the French MotoGP at Le Mans. Coming up at 09:45 is MotoGP FP1.