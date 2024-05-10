2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results
|2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|19
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|20
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
* Rookie
|Official Le Mans MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.450s (2022)
|Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.778s (2022)
Jorge Martin completes a Friday practice double for the French MotoGP at a sunny Le Mans, while Marc Marquez and Brad Binder miss the top ten and will take part in Qualifying 1.
|2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'31.421s
|18/20
|318k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.237s
|17/21
|319k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.257s
|19/20
|314k
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.416s
|14/19
|319k
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.431s
|15/20
|316k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.475s
|19/20
|312k
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.490s
|17/19
|313k
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.521s
|19/20
|317k
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.550s
|6/21
|314k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.559s
|13/17
|317k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.614s
|18/20
|318k
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.649s
|19/22
|312k
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.691s
|21/21
|317k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.800s
|18/20
|313k
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.865s
|20/20
|312k
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.982s
|19/19
|310k
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.012s
|20/22
|313k
|18
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.125s
|14/17
|315k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.164s
|21/21
|312k
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.277s
|5/21
|318k
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.587s
|18/19
|311k
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.929s
|23/23
|314k
Jorge Martin responds perfectly to his Jerez error by leading opening practice for the 2024 French MotoGP at Le Mans, ahead of rookie Pedro Acosta and Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.
Fresh from a thrilling victory battle with Francesco Bagnaia at Jerez, Marc Marquez was fastest for the first half of the 45-minute session.
2022 Le Mans winner Enea Bastianini - whose factory bike Marquez is increasingly tipped to take over next season - moved ahead before Acosta delighted Tech3’s home fans by putting his GASGAS machine quickest inside the final ten minutes.
The Spanish teenager swiftly responded when reigning champion and Jerez winner Francesco Bagnaia and Bastianini moved back ahead.
But Acosta, who saved a front-end scare, couldn’t resist the pace of title leader Jorge Martin after fitting new rubber, the Pramac rider breaking 0.237s clear in the closing minutes.
Other riders joining Martin on new rubber at the end were: Vinales, Alex Marquez, Aleix Espargaro, Alex Rins, Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira.
Brad Binder crashed out in the final minute, leaving his KTM substantially damaged.
Yellow flags for that incident cost Alex Marquez his best lap, but he still finished three places ahead of brother Marc, who stuck with old rubber and looked to be trying a different set-up on one of his Gresini machines.
Last year’s Le Mans winner Marco Bezzecchi was at the sharp end of the timesheets early on before finishing tenth for VR46.
Rins was the leading Yamaha in 13th, with home star Johann Zarco the top Honda in 16th.
Rins' team-mate Fabio Quartararo was again trying the longer Yamaha exhaust on his way to 20th at the start of his home round. The former world champion also has a new chassis from the Jerez test available.