2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results

2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 6 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 13 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 19 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 20 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 22 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP records: Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.450s (2022) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.778s (2022)

Jorge Martin completes a Friday practice double for the French MotoGP at a sunny Le Mans, while Marc Marquez and Brad Binder miss the top ten and will take part in Qualifying 1.

2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'31.421s 18/20 318k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.237s 17/21 319k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.257s 19/20 314k 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.416s 14/19 319k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.431s 15/20 316k 6 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.475s 19/20 312k 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.490s 17/19 313k 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.521s 19/20 317k 9 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.550s 6/21 314k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.559s 13/17 317k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.614s 18/20 318k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.649s 19/22 312k 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.691s 21/21 317k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.800s 18/20 313k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.865s 20/20 312k 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.982s 19/19 310k 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.012s 20/22 313k 18 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.125s 14/17 315k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.164s 21/21 312k 20 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.277s 5/21 318k 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.587s 18/19 311k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.929s 23/23 314k

Jorge Martin responds perfectly to his Jerez error by leading opening practice for the 2024 French MotoGP at Le Mans, ahead of rookie Pedro Acosta and Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

Fresh from a thrilling victory battle with Francesco Bagnaia at Jerez, Marc Marquez was fastest for the first half of the 45-minute session.

2022 Le Mans winner Enea Bastianini - whose factory bike Marquez is increasingly tipped to take over next season - moved ahead before Acosta delighted Tech3’s home fans by putting his GASGAS machine quickest inside the final ten minutes.

The Spanish teenager swiftly responded when reigning champion and Jerez winner Francesco Bagnaia and Bastianini moved back ahead.

But Acosta, who saved a front-end scare, couldn’t resist the pace of title leader Jorge Martin after fitting new rubber, the Pramac rider breaking 0.237s clear in the closing minutes.

Other riders joining Martin on new rubber at the end were: Vinales, Alex Marquez, Aleix Espargaro, Alex Rins, Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira.

Brad Binder crashed out in the final minute, leaving his KTM substantially damaged.

Yellow flags for that incident cost Alex Marquez his best lap, but he still finished three places ahead of brother Marc, who stuck with old rubber and looked to be trying a different set-up on one of his Gresini machines.

Last year’s Le Mans winner Marco Bezzecchi was at the sharp end of the timesheets early on before finishing tenth for VR46.

Rins was the leading Yamaha in 13th, with home star Johann Zarco the top Honda in 16th.

Rins' team-mate Fabio Quartararo was again trying the longer Yamaha exhaust on his way to 20th at the start of his home round. The former world champion also has a new chassis from the Jerez test available.