2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results

2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeam
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)
6Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
8Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)
9Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
11Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
13Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
15Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
16Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
19Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)
20Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)
22Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.450s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.778s (2022)

Jorge Martin completes a Friday practice double for the French MotoGP at a sunny Le Mans, while Marc Marquez and Brad Binder miss the top ten and will take part in Qualifying 1.

2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'31.421s18/20318k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.237s17/21319k
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.257s19/20314k
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.416s14/19319k
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.431s15/20316k
6Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.475s19/20312k
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.490s17/19313k
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.521s19/20317k
9Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.550s6/21314k
10Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.559s13/17317k
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.614s18/20318k
12Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.649s19/22312k
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.691s21/21317k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.800s18/20313k
15Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.865s20/20312k
16Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.982s19/19310k
17Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.012s20/22313k
18Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.125s14/17315k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.164s21/21312k
20Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.277s5/21318k
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.587s18/19311k
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.929s23/23314k

* Rookie

Jorge Martin responds perfectly to his Jerez error by leading opening practice for the 2024 French MotoGP at Le Mans, ahead of rookie Pedro Acosta and Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

Fresh from a thrilling victory battle with Francesco Bagnaia at Jerez, Marc Marquez was fastest for the first half of the 45-minute session.

2022 Le Mans winner Enea Bastianini - whose factory bike Marquez is increasingly tipped to take over next season - moved ahead before Acosta delighted Tech3’s home fans by putting his GASGAS machine quickest inside the final ten minutes.

The Spanish teenager swiftly responded when reigning champion and Jerez winner Francesco Bagnaia and Bastianini moved back ahead.

But Acosta, who saved a front-end scare, couldn’t resist the pace of title leader Jorge Martin after fitting new rubber, the Pramac rider breaking 0.237s clear in the closing minutes.

Other riders joining Martin on new rubber at the end were: Vinales, Alex Marquez, Aleix Espargaro, Alex Rins, Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira.

Brad Binder crashed out in the final minute, leaving his KTM substantially damaged.

Yellow flags for that incident cost Alex Marquez his best lap, but he still finished three places ahead of brother Marc, who stuck with old rubber and looked to be trying a different set-up on one of his Gresini machines.

Last year’s Le Mans winner Marco Bezzecchi was at the sharp end of the timesheets early on before finishing tenth for VR46.

Rins was the leading Yamaha in 13th, with home star Johann Zarco the top Honda in 16th.

Rins' team-mate Fabio Quartararo was again trying the longer Yamaha exhaust on his way to 20th at the start of his home round. The former world champion also has a new chassis from the Jerez test available.

Jorge
Jorge
