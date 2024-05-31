Italian MotoGP at Mugello: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!

Off the back of his third MotoGP win of the season in Barcelona, Francesco Bagnaia will be looking to close the gap to championship leader Jorge Martin at his home race.

Bagnaia is also looking for his third consecutive win at Mugello.

Third in the championship, Marc Marquez could become Ducati's 93rd MotoGP race winner if he takes victory on Sunday.

Winner of the last two Moto2 races at Mugello, Pedro Acosta will be a rider to watch again this weekend as he aims to challenge for victory.