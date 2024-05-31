Brilliant lap as Rins goes P2. This has been a stunning performance from the Yamaha rider.
Italian MotoGP at Mugello: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Off the back of his third MotoGP win of the season in Barcelona, Francesco Bagnaia will be looking to close the gap to championship leader Jorge Martin at his home race.
Bagnaia is also looking for his third consecutive win at Mugello.
Third in the championship, Marc Marquez could become Ducati's 93rd MotoGP race winner if he takes victory on Sunday.
Winner of the last two Moto2 races at Mugello, Pedro Acosta will be a rider to watch again this weekend as he aims to challenge for victory.
Bagnaia claims top spot by a comfortable margin of nearly three tenths ahead of Rins, Acosta, Oliveira and Marc Marquez.
Stunning lap from Bagnaia as he breaks into the 1m 44s barrier to go five tenths clear of Vinales.
Big lap from Raul Fernandez who has put himself sixth fastest.
Vinales goes fastest as Acosta has also began his first time attack run.
We're heading into the final 20 minutes which means time attacks won't be far away.
Big crash for Acosta at turn 13. His KTM RC16 is wrecked but the young Spaniard is ok.
Quartararo is doing a great job in staying with Martin who has set back-to-back fast laps to move into P6.
Acosta into the gravel for the second time today at turn one.
Bagnaia goes into third behind Marquez and Alex Rins, who like FP1 has made a strong start.
Big moment for Joan Mir in sector four as he gets it all wrong at the chicane.
Marc Marquez smashes his way into the 1m 45s barrier as he goes clear by nearly six tenths.
Pol Espargaro has just equalled the best top speed record (366.6km/h) in MotoGP, three minutes into the session.
And we're underway with the second practice session at Mugello.
Good afternoon and welcome back to the Italian MotoGP at Mugello. Up next is the all-important Practice session that will determine which ten riders go through to Q2 directly.
Vinales takes top spot ahead of Quartararo, Morbidelli, Acosta and Martin.
What a lap from Fabio Quartararo as he goes second fastest aboard his M1 machine.
Vinales closes in on the first sub 1m 46s lap as he goes quickest for Aprilia.
Some more fast laps are coming in.
Acosta goes top by over a tenth with less than ten minutes to go.
Pedro Acosta has moved up to second spot behind Marc Marquez.
Marc Marquez goes top with a 1:46.587s - more than a tenth faster than Rins' time.
Commentators curse strikes as Rins has fallen at turn one.