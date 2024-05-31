2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'46.140s16/19354k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.188s16/16356k
3Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.288s16/19354k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.319s14/17362k
5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.447s16/17355k
6Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.447s8/20353k
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.450s16/18354k
8Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.579s4/15361k
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.650s5/16358k
10Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.676s7/19351k
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.771s5/16353k
12Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.876s18/19359k
13Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.968s4/20356k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.976s7/19356k
15Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+0.993s16/16364k
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.057s8/17352k
17Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.151s8/18352k
18Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.156s9/19355k
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.442s16/16355k
20Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.446s14/17356k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.602s7/16354k
22Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.672s8/18353k
23Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.764s18/18358k
24Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.972s14/17350k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 44.855s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 46.588s (2022)

Maverick Vinales puts Aprilia on top during Friday morning practice for the 2024 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Marc Marquez - who ruled out a 2025 switch to Pramac Ducati on Thursday - was fastest for most of the session on soft front/medium rear tyres, before rookie Pedro Acosta and then Vinales took over.

Like Vinales, former Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo put new rubber to slot into a late second place, with Pramac Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli in third.

Acosta slid off mid-corner at Turn 10 while setting red sectors at the end of the session, leaving him fourth.

Title leader Jorge Martin, tipped to have won the battle to be Francesco Bagnaia's 2025 factory Ducati team-mate, was fifth in FP1, with the reigning double champion in ninth.

The Yamaha and Honda riders had the benefit of recent private testing at Mugello, due to concessions.

Quartararo’s team-mate Alex Rins was fastest when he fell at Turn 1 after ten minutes, limping away from the track where he badly broke his leg a year ago.

Joan Mir, Luca Marini and Takaaki Nakagami now have the new RC213V fairing, debuted by Johann Zarco at Barcelona last weekend.

The Repsol riders also received a different engine configuration in Spain.

Pol Espargaro, making his wild-card debut for KTM, began the weekend in 15th.

Rain showers are a threat throughout the weekend.

Brad Binder set an all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race.

2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Friday Practice Results
