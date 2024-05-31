2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Friday Practice Results

2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'46.140s 16/19 354k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.188s 16/16 356k 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.288s 16/19 354k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.319s 14/17 362k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.447s 16/17 355k 6 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.447s 8/20 353k 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.450s 16/18 354k 8 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.579s 4/15 361k 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.650s 5/16 358k 10 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.676s 7/19 351k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.771s 5/16 353k 12 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.876s 18/19 359k 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.968s 4/20 356k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.976s 7/19 356k 15 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.993s 16/16 364k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.057s 8/17 352k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.151s 8/18 352k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.156s 9/19 355k 19 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.442s 16/16 355k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.446s 14/17 356k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.602s 7/16 354k 22 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.672s 8/18 353k 23 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.764s 18/18 358k 24 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.972s 14/17 350k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP records: Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 44.855s (2023) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 46.588s (2022)

Maverick Vinales puts Aprilia on top during Friday morning practice for the 2024 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Marc Marquez - who ruled out a 2025 switch to Pramac Ducati on Thursday - was fastest for most of the session on soft front/medium rear tyres, before rookie Pedro Acosta and then Vinales took over.

Like Vinales, former Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo put new rubber to slot into a late second place, with Pramac Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli in third.

Acosta slid off mid-corner at Turn 10 while setting red sectors at the end of the session, leaving him fourth.

Title leader Jorge Martin, tipped to have won the battle to be Francesco Bagnaia's 2025 factory Ducati team-mate, was fifth in FP1, with the reigning double champion in ninth.

The Yamaha and Honda riders had the benefit of recent private testing at Mugello, due to concessions.

Quartararo’s team-mate Alex Rins was fastest when he fell at Turn 1 after ten minutes, limping away from the track where he badly broke his leg a year ago.

Joan Mir, Luca Marini and Takaaki Nakagami now have the new RC213V fairing, debuted by Johann Zarco at Barcelona last weekend.

The Repsol riders also received a different engine configuration in Spain.

Pol Espargaro, making his wild-card debut for KTM, began the weekend in 15th.

Rain showers are a threat throughout the weekend.

Brad Binder set an all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race.