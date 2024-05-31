2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'46.140s
|16/19
|354k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.188s
|16/16
|356k
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.288s
|16/19
|354k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.319s
|14/17
|362k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.447s
|16/17
|355k
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.447s
|8/20
|353k
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.450s
|16/18
|354k
|8
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.579s
|4/15
|361k
|9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.650s
|5/16
|358k
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.676s
|7/19
|351k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.771s
|5/16
|353k
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.876s
|18/19
|359k
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.968s
|4/20
|356k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.976s
|7/19
|356k
|15
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+0.993s
|16/16
|364k
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.057s
|8/17
|352k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.151s
|8/18
|352k
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.156s
|9/19
|355k
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.442s
|16/16
|355k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.446s
|14/17
|356k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.602s
|7/16
|354k
|22
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.672s
|8/18
|353k
|23
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.764s
|18/18
|358k
|24
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.972s
|14/17
|350k
* Rookie
|Official Mugello MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 44.855s (2023)
|Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 46.588s (2022)
Maverick Vinales puts Aprilia on top during Friday morning practice for the 2024 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
Marc Marquez - who ruled out a 2025 switch to Pramac Ducati on Thursday - was fastest for most of the session on soft front/medium rear tyres, before rookie Pedro Acosta and then Vinales took over.
Like Vinales, former Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo put new rubber to slot into a late second place, with Pramac Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli in third.
Acosta slid off mid-corner at Turn 10 while setting red sectors at the end of the session, leaving him fourth.
Title leader Jorge Martin, tipped to have won the battle to be Francesco Bagnaia's 2025 factory Ducati team-mate, was fifth in FP1, with the reigning double champion in ninth.
The Yamaha and Honda riders had the benefit of recent private testing at Mugello, due to concessions.
Quartararo’s team-mate Alex Rins was fastest when he fell at Turn 1 after ten minutes, limping away from the track where he badly broke his leg a year ago.
Joan Mir, Luca Marini and Takaaki Nakagami now have the new RC213V fairing, debuted by Johann Zarco at Barcelona last weekend.
The Repsol riders also received a different engine configuration in Spain.
Pol Espargaro, making his wild-card debut for KTM, began the weekend in 15th.
Rain showers are a threat throughout the weekend.
Brad Binder set an all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race.