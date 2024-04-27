Spanish MotoGP at Jerez: Sprint race as it happened
Recap the MotoGP sprint race at Jerez.
Jorge Martin wins the sprint ahead of Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo. Dani Pedrosa claims P4. Johann Zarco has crashed out of sixth at the final corner.
Martin looks set to win this from Acosta.
It's happening again! Maverick Vinales has gone down at turn five as well. There could be something on the circuit.
Marc Marquez then went down at turn nine.
Alex Marquez began the crash fest as he lost the front at turn five, a mistake Binder and Bastianini did immediately.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Binder and Bastianini have all gone down! This is incredible!
Big mistake from Martin and Marquez capitalises by coming through at turn nine.
Marc Marquez is continuously faster than Martin in sector three. The gap is six tenths.
Martin leads Marc Marquez by just over a second. Alex Marquez is third.
Binder went for a very, very small gap and hit Bagnaia which led to the Ducati rider going down.
Francesco Bagnaia is out after Binder went underneath both Bezzecchi and the reigning world champion.
Marquez sweeps past Binder at turn nine.
Jack Miller has crashed at the final corner. The Australian is back underway, Aleix Espargaro has also gone down at turn eight.
Brad Binder leads! What a start from the KTM rider as he leads from Martin and Marquez.
It's lights out at Jerez for the sprint.
The formation lap is underway at Jerez!
We're just over ten minutes away from lights out in the MotoGP sprint.
The Andalusian circuit is currently dry which means today's sprint could be the first dry MotoGP session since Friday.
The sun is beginning to break through at Jerez.
Good afternoon and welcome back to the Spanish MotoGP. Coming up in just over 30 minutes is the sprint race, which Marc Marquez will start from pole.
It's Marquez ahead of Bezzecchi, Martin, Binder, Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez. Bagnaia will start seventh.
Marc Marquez will start the Jerez sprint and grand prix from pole position!
Huge moment again at turn one for Marquez but he won't care as it happened after going into provisional pole.