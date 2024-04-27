Enea Bastianini, Spanish MotoGP 26 April
Enea Bastianini, Spanish MotoGP 26 April

Spanish MotoGP at Jerez: Sprint race as it happened

Recap the MotoGP sprint race at Jerez.

2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results

27 Apr 2024
14:29
Full results here...

2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results

14:23
Martin wins

Jorge Martin wins the sprint ahead of Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo. Dani Pedrosa claims P4. Johann Zarco has crashed out of sixth at the final corner.

14:21
Last lap

Martin looks set to win this from Acosta.

14:19
Lap 10

It's happening again! Maverick Vinales has gone down at turn five as well. There could be something on the circuit. 

14:18

Marc Marquez then went down at turn nine.

14:18

Alex Marquez began the crash fest as he lost the front at turn five, a mistake Binder and Bastianini did immediately.

14:17
Lap 9

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Binder and Bastianini have all gone down! This is incredible!

14:14
Lap 6 - Marquez leads!

Big mistake from Martin and Marquez capitalises by coming through at turn nine.

14:12
Lap 6

Marc Marquez is continuously faster than Martin in sector three. The gap is six tenths. 

14:10
Lap 5

Martin leads Marc Marquez by just over a second. Alex Marquez is third.

14:07
Lap 3

Binder went for a very, very small gap and hit Bagnaia which led to the Ducati rider going down. 

14:07
Bagnaia is down!

Francesco Bagnaia is out after Binder went underneath both Bezzecchi and the reigning world champion.

14:06
lap 2

Marquez sweeps past Binder at turn nine.

14:05
Lap 2

Jack Miller has crashed at the final corner. The Australian is back underway, Aleix Espargaro has also gone down at turn eight.

14:03

Brad Binder leads! What a start from the KTM rider as he leads from Martin and Marquez.

14:02

It's lights out at Jerez for the sprint.

14:00

The formation lap is underway at Jerez!

13:50

We're just over ten minutes away from lights out in the MotoGP sprint.

13:42

The Andalusian circuit is currently dry which means today's sprint could be the first dry MotoGP session since Friday.

13:41

The sun is beginning to break through at Jerez.

13:28

Good afternoon and welcome back to the Spanish MotoGP. Coming up in just over 30 minutes is the sprint race, which Marc Marquez will start from pole. 

10:34
10:32

It's Marquez ahead of Bezzecchi, Martin,  Binder, Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez. Bagnaia will start seventh. 

10:32
First Ducati pole for Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez will start the Jerez sprint and grand prix from pole position!

10:29

Huge moment again at turn one for Marquez but he won't care as it happened after going into provisional pole.