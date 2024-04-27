2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 4 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'46.773s
|6/7
|286k
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.271s
|6/8
|286k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.608s
|6/8
|288k
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.957s
|7/8
|293k
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.005s
|6/8
|283k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.067s
|7/7
|283k
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.189s
|7/8
|286k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.343s
|5/6
|283k
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.589s
|6/8
|287k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.755s
|2/7
|289k
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.822s
|6/8
|286k
|12
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+2.644s
|6/8
|285k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'48.102s
|7/8
|283k
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'48.418s
|6/8
|281k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'48.672s
|5/6
|281k
|16
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|1'48.699s
|5/7
|285k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|1'48.728s
|3/8
|281k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'49.229s
|6/7
|279k
|19
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|1'49.659s
|5/8
|282k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'49.765s
|3/8
|281k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|1'49.86s
|7/7
|279k
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'49.978s
|8/8
|282k
|23
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'50.1s
|4/7
|280k
|24
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'50.245s
|7/7
|278k
|25
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'50.302s
|5/8
|279k
*Rookie.
Official Jerez MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2023)
Marc Marquez takes his first pole position as a Gresini Ducati rider - and a symbolic 93rd of his grand prix career - during a wet qualifying for his home Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.
Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin will join the eight-time world champion on the all-Ducati front row.
It is Marquez's first pole since Portimao 2023, but "this time I didn't follow anybody."
Although fully wet, conditions slowly improved with Marquez, already quickest in final practice, picking up where he left off by leading the early stages of Qualifying 2.
But KTM’s Brad Binder then took the medium rear tyre to the top, prompting most others to switch for their final run.
Rookie star Pedro Acosta was on course for a debut pole position but lost the front at the final turn with 3mins to go and dropped to tenth.
Bezzecchi, watched by team boss Valentino Rossi in the pits, kept it together to briefly snatch provisional pole soon after.
But Marquez then thumped out a 1m 46.773s before saving a big front-end slide at Turn 1, ending his hopes of a final lap - but he had already done enough and received a rapturous reception from the fans.
The Aprilias struggled in the wet with COTA winner Maverick Vinales and team-mate Aleix Espargaro just 11th and 12th.
Franco Morbidelli and Binder progressed through Qualifying 1, when Jack Miller was late out of the pits due to a technical problem, reported to be chain related.
The knock-on from that delay meant Miller didn’t have time for a mid-session tyre change and will start just 15th on the grid.
While LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco was able to rise above the usual limits of his Honda for third in Q1, and 13th on the grid, the other Japanese machines remained off the pace.
Nonetheless, HRC wild-card Stefan Bradl was a notable 19th, while Repsol’s Luca Marini at least outpaced three riders.
Weather forecasts predict better conditions this afternoon, meaning the Sprint race might yet take place in the dry, followed by a sunny Sunday.
Home star and 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa headlines three wild-card entries this weekend, alongside Honda’s Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori.
The trio are all race-testing some new parts. Pedrosa remains tight-tipped on the KTM developments, Savadori is described as riding a 'lab bike' (but no sign of the carbon fibre frame) and Bradl's Honda visibly features extensive aero updates.