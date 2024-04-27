2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 4 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'46.773s6/7286k
2Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.271s6/8286k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.608s6/8288k
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.957s7/8293k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.005s6/8283k
6Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.067s7/7283k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.189s7/8286k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.343s5/6283k
9Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.589s6/8287k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+1.755s2/7289k
11Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.822s6/8286k
12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.644s6/8285k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)1'48.102s7/8283k
14Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'48.418s6/8281k
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'48.672s5/6281k
16Daniel PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)1'48.699s5/7285k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)1'48.728s3/8281k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'49.229s6/7279k
19Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)1'49.659s5/8282k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'49.765s3/8281k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)1'49.86s7/7279k
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'49.978s8/8282k
23Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'50.1s4/7280k
24Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'50.245s7/7278k
25Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'50.302s5/8279k

*Rookie.

Official Jerez MotoGP records 
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2024) 
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2023) 

Marc Marquez takes his first pole position as a Gresini Ducati rider - and a symbolic 93rd of his grand prix career - during a wet qualifying for his home Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin will join the eight-time world champion on the all-Ducati front row.

It is Marquez's first pole since Portimao 2023, but "this time I didn't follow anybody."

Although fully wet, conditions slowly improved with Marquez, already quickest in final practice, picking up where he left off by leading the early stages of Qualifying 2.

But KTM’s Brad Binder then took the medium rear tyre to the top, prompting most others to switch for their final run.

Rookie star Pedro Acosta was on course for a debut pole position but lost the front at the final turn with 3mins to go and dropped to tenth.

Bezzecchi, watched by team boss Valentino Rossi in the pits, kept it together to briefly snatch provisional pole soon after.

But Marquez then thumped out a 1m 46.773s before saving a big front-end slide at Turn 1, ending his hopes of a final lap - but he had already done enough and received a rapturous reception from the fans.

The Aprilias struggled in the wet with COTA winner Maverick Vinales and team-mate Aleix Espargaro just 11th and 12th.

Franco Morbidelli and Binder progressed through Qualifying 1, when Jack Miller was late out of the pits due to a technical problem, reported to be chain related.

The knock-on from that delay meant Miller didn’t have time for a mid-session tyre change and will start just 15th on the grid.

While LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco was able to rise above the usual limits of his Honda for third in Q1, and 13th on the grid, the other Japanese machines remained off the pace.

Nonetheless, HRC wild-card Stefan Bradl was a notable 19th, while Repsol’s Luca Marini at least outpaced three riders.

Weather forecasts predict better conditions this afternoon, meaning the Sprint race might yet take place in the dry, followed by a sunny Sunday.

Home star and 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa headlines three wild-card entries this weekend, alongside Honda’s Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori.

The trio are all race-testing some new parts. Pedrosa remains tight-tipped on the KTM developments, Savadori is described as riding a 'lab bike' (but no sign of the carbon fibre frame) and Bradl's Honda visibly features extensive aero updates.

