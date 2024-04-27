2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Full Qualifying Results

Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'46.773s 6/7 286k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.271s 6/8 286k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.608s 6/8 288k 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.957s 7/8 293k 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.005s 6/8 283k 6 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.067s 7/7 283k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.189s 7/8 286k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.343s 5/6 283k 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.589s 6/8 287k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +1.755s 2/7 289k 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.822s 6/8 286k 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +2.644s 6/8 285k Qualifying 1: 13 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'48.102s 7/8 283k 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'48.418s 6/8 281k 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'48.672s 5/6 281k 16 Daniel Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1'48.699s 5/7 285k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 1'48.728s 3/8 281k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'49.229s 6/7 279k 19 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 1'49.659s 5/8 282k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'49.765s 3/8 281k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) 1'49.86s 7/7 279k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'49.978s 8/8 282k 23 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'50.1s 4/7 280k 24 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'50.245s 7/7 278k 25 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'50.302s 5/8 279k

*Rookie.

Official Jerez MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2023)

Marc Marquez takes his first pole position as a Gresini Ducati rider - and a symbolic 93rd of his grand prix career - during a wet qualifying for his home Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin will join the eight-time world champion on the all-Ducati front row.

It is Marquez's first pole since Portimao 2023, but "this time I didn't follow anybody."

Although fully wet, conditions slowly improved with Marquez, already quickest in final practice, picking up where he left off by leading the early stages of Qualifying 2.

But KTM’s Brad Binder then took the medium rear tyre to the top, prompting most others to switch for their final run.

Rookie star Pedro Acosta was on course for a debut pole position but lost the front at the final turn with 3mins to go and dropped to tenth.

Bezzecchi, watched by team boss Valentino Rossi in the pits, kept it together to briefly snatch provisional pole soon after.

But Marquez then thumped out a 1m 46.773s before saving a big front-end slide at Turn 1, ending his hopes of a final lap - but he had already done enough and received a rapturous reception from the fans.

The Aprilias struggled in the wet with COTA winner Maverick Vinales and team-mate Aleix Espargaro just 11th and 12th.

Franco Morbidelli and Binder progressed through Qualifying 1, when Jack Miller was late out of the pits due to a technical problem, reported to be chain related.

The knock-on from that delay meant Miller didn’t have time for a mid-session tyre change and will start just 15th on the grid.

While LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco was able to rise above the usual limits of his Honda for third in Q1, and 13th on the grid, the other Japanese machines remained off the pace.

Nonetheless, HRC wild-card Stefan Bradl was a notable 19th, while Repsol’s Luca Marini at least outpaced three riders.

Weather forecasts predict better conditions this afternoon, meaning the Sprint race might yet take place in the dry, followed by a sunny Sunday.

Home star and 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa headlines three wild-card entries this weekend, alongside Honda’s Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori.

The trio are all race-testing some new parts. Pedrosa remains tight-tipped on the KTM developments, Savadori is described as riding a 'lab bike' (but no sign of the carbon fibre frame) and Bradl's Honda visibly features extensive aero updates.