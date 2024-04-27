2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 4 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Marc
Marc
2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Saturday Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'48.183s6/11285k
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.076s13/14281k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.470s13/14284k
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.539s4/11281k
5Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.566s11/14282k
6Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.611s11/12282k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.667s12/14284k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.692s11/11282k
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.718s12/13282k
10Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.719s10/12283k
11Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.805s10/12283k
12Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.900s10/12283k
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.962s9/12284k
14Daniel PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.066s5/10284k
15Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.331s13/16281k
16Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.332s12/13278k
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.627s10/12281k
18Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.747s11/11283k
19Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.753s8/11282k
20Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.844s8/12283k
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.009s9/11280k
22Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.037s10/11281k
23Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+2.175s11/11278k
24Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+2.565s6/10281k
25Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.641s5/11280k

*Rookie.

Official Jerez MotoGP records 
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2024) 
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2023) 

 Marc Marquez dominates a wet final practice for the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

After a dry and sunny Friday, a downpour drenched the circuit on Saturday morning. The track remained fully wet for the opening MotoGP session of the day, with rain returning in the closing stages.

Marquez, third on Friday, looked instantly at home on his Desmosedici GP23 in the wet, leading much of the morning by over half-a-second from Raul Fernandez.

VR46s Fabio di Giannantonio eventually cut Marquez’s advantage to 0.076s.

World champion Francesco Bagnaia jumped to a late third on the factory Ducati, ahead of Fernandez and Aprilia’s man-of-the-moment Maverick Vinales.

Miguel Oliveira and rookie Pedro Acosta, whose only previous wet MotoGP outing was at the Sepang shakedown, followed. Acosta saved a big front-end slide.

Title leader Jorge Martin lost a visor on his outlap.

The Yamahas and Hondas continued to struggle for speed in the wet.

KTM riders Brad Binder, Jack Miller and wild-card Dani Pedrosa - plus past wet weathers stars Miguel Oliveira and Johann Zarco - are among those fighting for the last two Q2 transfer places in the upcoming Q1 session.

Home star and 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa headlines three wild-card entries this weekend, alongside Honda’s Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori.

The trio are all race-testing some new parts. Pedrosa remains tight-tipped on the KTM developments, Savadori is described as riding a 'lab bike' (but no sign of the carbon fibre frame) and Bradl's Honda visibly features extensive aero updates.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6 hours ago
Binder on Bagnaia clash: “I stuck to my normal line”
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
6 hours ago
Marc Marquez ‘disappointed’ by mistake, ‘but every time I feel closer and closer’
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
Results
7 hours ago
UPDATED: Jerez Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge
Jorge
MotoGP
News
7 hours ago
Jorge Martin admits ‘the realistic position was second’ had Marc Marquez not crashed
Marc Marquez crash Tissot Sprint Race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez crash Tissot Sprint Race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
7 hours ago
Four names in the mix for Audi as they seek to complete F1 driver line-up
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team Reserve Driver and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP)
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team Reserve Driver and…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
8 hours ago
Dani Pedrosa promoted to Sprint podium - Quartararo among 5 riders with tyre pressure penalties
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
Results
8 hours ago
UPDATED: 2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
8 hours ago
Pedro Acosta on second place in the championship: ‘Nobody expected that’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
9 hours ago
Explained: The cause of Jerez crashes - including Marc Marquez ‘heartbreak’
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April