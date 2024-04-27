2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Saturday Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'48.183s 6/11 285k 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.076s 13/14 281k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.470s 13/14 284k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.539s 4/11 281k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.566s 11/14 282k 6 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.611s 11/12 282k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.667s 12/14 284k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.692s 11/11 282k 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.718s 12/13 282k 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.719s 10/12 283k 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.805s 10/12 283k 12 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.900s 10/12 283k 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.962s 9/12 284k 14 Daniel Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.066s 5/10 284k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.331s 13/16 281k 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.332s 12/13 278k 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.627s 10/12 281k 18 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.747s 11/11 283k 19 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.753s 8/11 282k 20 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.844s 8/12 283k 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.009s 9/11 280k 22 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.037s 10/11 281k 23 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.175s 11/11 278k 24 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +2.565s 6/10 281k 25 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.641s 5/11 280k

*Rookie.

Official Jerez MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2023)

Marc Marquez dominates a wet final practice for the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

After a dry and sunny Friday, a downpour drenched the circuit on Saturday morning. The track remained fully wet for the opening MotoGP session of the day, with rain returning in the closing stages.

Marquez, third on Friday, looked instantly at home on his Desmosedici GP23 in the wet, leading much of the morning by over half-a-second from Raul Fernandez.

VR46s Fabio di Giannantonio eventually cut Marquez’s advantage to 0.076s.

World champion Francesco Bagnaia jumped to a late third on the factory Ducati, ahead of Fernandez and Aprilia’s man-of-the-moment Maverick Vinales.

Miguel Oliveira and rookie Pedro Acosta, whose only previous wet MotoGP outing was at the Sepang shakedown, followed. Acosta saved a big front-end slide.

Title leader Jorge Martin lost a visor on his outlap.

The Yamahas and Hondas continued to struggle for speed in the wet.

KTM riders Brad Binder, Jack Miller and wild-card Dani Pedrosa - plus past wet weathers stars Miguel Oliveira and Johann Zarco - are among those fighting for the last two Q2 transfer places in the upcoming Q1 session.

Home star and 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa headlines three wild-card entries this weekend, alongside Honda’s Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori.

The trio are all race-testing some new parts. Pedrosa remains tight-tipped on the KTM developments, Savadori is described as riding a 'lab bike' (but no sign of the carbon fibre frame) and Bradl's Honda visibly features extensive aero updates.