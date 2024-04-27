2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 4 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'48.183s
|6/11
|285k
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.076s
|13/14
|281k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.470s
|13/14
|284k
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.539s
|4/11
|281k
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.566s
|11/14
|282k
|6
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.611s
|11/12
|282k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.667s
|12/14
|284k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.692s
|11/11
|282k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.718s
|12/13
|282k
|10
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.719s
|10/12
|283k
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.805s
|10/12
|283k
|12
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.900s
|10/12
|283k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.962s
|9/12
|284k
|14
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+1.066s
|5/10
|284k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.331s
|13/16
|281k
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.332s
|12/13
|278k
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.627s
|10/12
|281k
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.747s
|11/11
|283k
|19
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+1.753s
|8/11
|282k
|20
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.844s
|8/12
|283k
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.009s
|9/11
|280k
|22
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.037s
|10/11
|281k
|23
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.175s
|11/11
|278k
|24
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+2.565s
|6/10
|281k
|25
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.641s
|5/11
|280k
*Rookie.
Official Jerez MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2023)
Marc Marquez dominates a wet final practice for the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.
After a dry and sunny Friday, a downpour drenched the circuit on Saturday morning. The track remained fully wet for the opening MotoGP session of the day, with rain returning in the closing stages.
Marquez, third on Friday, looked instantly at home on his Desmosedici GP23 in the wet, leading much of the morning by over half-a-second from Raul Fernandez.
VR46s Fabio di Giannantonio eventually cut Marquez’s advantage to 0.076s.
World champion Francesco Bagnaia jumped to a late third on the factory Ducati, ahead of Fernandez and Aprilia’s man-of-the-moment Maverick Vinales.
Miguel Oliveira and rookie Pedro Acosta, whose only previous wet MotoGP outing was at the Sepang shakedown, followed. Acosta saved a big front-end slide.
Title leader Jorge Martin lost a visor on his outlap.
The Yamahas and Hondas continued to struggle for speed in the wet.
KTM riders Brad Binder, Jack Miller and wild-card Dani Pedrosa - plus past wet weathers stars Miguel Oliveira and Johann Zarco - are among those fighting for the last two Q2 transfer places in the upcoming Q1 session.
Home star and 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa headlines three wild-card entries this weekend, alongside Honda’s Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori.
The trio are all race-testing some new parts. Pedrosa remains tight-tipped on the KTM developments, Savadori is described as riding a 'lab bike' (but no sign of the carbon fibre frame) and Bradl's Honda visibly features extensive aero updates.