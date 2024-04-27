Heavy rain on Saturday morning at the Spanish MotoGP

After a sunny Friday, final practice and qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP looks set to take place in wet conditions.

Heavy rain has soaked the Jerez circuit and continued to fall during the opening Moto3 track session of the day.

Rain is forecast to continue off-and-on for most of the morning, meaning a wet final MotoGP practice and qualifying.

Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira are among the proven wet weather stars that will be fighting for the final pair of Q2 transfer places in Qualifying 1.

The rain is forecast to clear for the afternoon, suggesting the MotoGP Sprint race might take place in the dry.

Sunday is set to be dry and sunny throughout.