Heavy rain on Saturday morning at the Spanish MotoGP

A soaking wet Jerez circuit greets the grand prix riders on Saturday morning.

Rain flag
Rain flag

After a sunny Friday, final practice and qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP looks set to take place in wet conditions.

Heavy rain has soaked the Jerez circuit and continued to fall during the opening Moto3 track session of the day.

Rain is forecast to continue off-and-on for most of the morning, meaning a wet final MotoGP practice and qualifying.

Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira are among the proven wet weather stars that will be fighting for the final pair of Q2 transfer places in Qualifying 1.

The rain is forecast to clear for the afternoon, suggesting the MotoGP Sprint race might take place in the dry.

Sunday is set to be dry and sunny throughout.

 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Binder on Bagnaia clash: “I stuck to my normal line”
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Marc Marquez ‘disappointed’ by mistake, ‘but every time I feel closer and closer’
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
Results
2 hours ago
UPDATED: Jerez Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge
Jorge
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Jorge Martin admits ‘the realistic position was second’ had Marc Marquez not crashed
Marc Marquez crash Tissot Sprint Race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez crash Tissot Sprint Race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
3 hours ago
Four names in the mix for Audi as they seek to complete F1 driver line-up
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team Reserve Driver and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP)
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team Reserve Driver and…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Dani Pedrosa promoted to Sprint podium - Quartararo among 5 riders with tyre pressure penalties
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
Results
3 hours ago
UPDATED: 2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Pedro Acosta on second place in the championship: ‘Nobody expected that’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
Explained: The cause of Jerez crashes - including Marc Marquez ‘heartbreak’
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April