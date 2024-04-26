Acosta enjoys learning curve behind “super clean” legend Pedrosa

Rookie Pedro Acosta decided to make the most of Dani Pedrosa’s wildcard at the Spaninsh Grand Prix in Jerez.

Pedro Acosta is already a talent and making an impact in MotoGP in his first season, with two podium finishes collected already is his first season, including second last time out in Austin.

With Dani Pedrosa in attendance in a wildcard with the KTM team Acosta wasted no time in slipping in behind a legend of the sport on track to hone his skills further.

The Red Bull Gas Gas Tech3 rider was Impressed with the technique ahead of him:

He is super clean, super clean - super smooth  - it’s unbelievable to ride behind him and understand what he is doing , super happy to spend some laps with him”.

When asked if he had enjoyed the opportunity to talk to Pedrosa and debrief it seemed that was still to come:

“Today I have a full schedule, I don’t have time, any, to talk with the team - for sure in the afternoon to have a chat!”.

Pedrosa was not aware that Acosta planned to follow him on his way to sixth in the session and was immediately impressed with his rookie teammate for the weekend:

“I have no eyes in my back to know what he saw! But I think it’s good and we are here trying to help the team.

“But as you can see - he is the only KTM  in Q2 so I think he is doing a good, super job.

Pedrosa had made himself known in practice in Jerez in 2023,where he topped the first session and went on to take sixth in the sprint and seventh in the Sunday race. 

A crash slowed his progress in the second practice session this time around, leaving him 14th on Friday.

Brad Binder was all set to go top in the session before he too ended up in the gravel in the closing minutes, that saw the South African just miss out on automatic Q2 progression in eleventh.

