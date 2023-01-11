The 43-year-old MotoGP icon will be behind the wheel for Team WRT, the team he has represented since switching to four-wheel racing a year ago.

He will team with Maxime Martin (a former winner of the Spa 24 Hours and 24 Hours of Le Mans class), Sean Gelael (World Endurance Championship driver) and Tim White (GT4 European Series driver).

Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome said: “Valentino Rossi is an icon when it comes to Grand Prix motorcycling, having had a truly remarkable racing career that has spanned more than 25 years and we are thrilled to be welcoming him to Dubai Autodrome for the Hankook 24 Hour Dubai race.

“For racing fans – regardless of which discipline you enjoy – this is unmissable opportunity to see one of the sport’s greatest names in action right here in Dubai as he tests himself in one of the most challenging endurance races in the world. The fact that he is taking part reaffirms how highly-rated the Hankook 24H Dubai is which continues to go from strength to strength.”

The weekend will feature more than 42 teams with 54 cars and 226 different drivers in the GT3, GTX and TCR categories.

Rossi is also lined up to race in the Bathurst 12 Hours in February.