The vastly experienced Forcada worked with the likes of Alex Criville, Alex Barros, Casey Stoner and Carlos Checa before winning three MotoGP titles with Jorge Lorenzo at the factory Yamaha team.

When Lorenzo left for Ducati, Forcada added a further four wins with his replacement Maverick Vinales before a breakdown in relations saw Forcada switch to Razlan Razali’s new Petronas SRT squad for 2019.

Paired with Franco Morbidelli, Forcada helped guide the Italian to three wins and title runner-up in the 2020 season.

When the fallout from Vinales’ factory Yamaha exit in mid-2021 saw Morbidelli moved to the factory squad, Forcada remained at the now ‘RNF’ team and joined forces with Andrea Dovizioso.

But the former triple title runner-up for Ducati struggled on the M1 and, when Dovi opted to retire after his home Misano round last season, Forcada also stepped away (replacement Cal Crutchlow worked with test team crew chief Silvano Galbusera).

Forcada then began working with the Finetwork MIR FIM JuniorGP team but will now return to the MotoGP paddock by overseeing the RNF MotoE project, running riders Andrea Mantovani and Mika Perez on the new electric Ducati.

“For the RNF MotoE Team, just like its big brother the RNF MotoGP Team, we are going through a change in transition beginning with our appointment of Ramon Forcada as Team Manager after leaving the MotoGP Team last year as crew chief to Andrea Dovizioso,” Razali said.

“We are very excited for his return to join us in this new role in the MotoE. Ramon is very experienced, meticulous and detailed in all that he does and we have total confidence, trust and faith in him to manage the MotoE team."

“Just like our MotoGP team, we have decided on two riders with a combination of experience and youth, beginning with Andrea Mantovani who raced with our MotoE team twice last year as a replacement for Bradley Smith. He is an experienced rider who also has experience with the Ducati machine. We look forward to his guidance to help the team and our rookie rider, Mika Perez.

“Mika is another exciting prospect, an ambitious young rider, and I’m sure with his experience in World Supersport, he can contribute to do something special for the team. With our riders in place for both the MotoGP and MotoE team, we are excited and ready to start the 2023 MotoGP season."

Perez said: "For me being part of the MotoGP paddock in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup and to work with a world class crew chief and now team manager like Ramon Forcada is an honour and a great challenge."

The new MotoE season starts at Le Mans, during the French MotoGP weekend on May 12-14.