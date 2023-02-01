MotoGP 2023 season time schedule is confirmed
MotoGP have confirmed the time schedule for each session for the 2023 season.
The 2023 time schedule has been officially confirmed #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/ICrI4p8Gz0— Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) February 1, 2023
The MotoGP 2023 calendar has thrown up 21 rounds, and 42 races.
Kazakhstan and India have been added to the calendar meaning 18 different countries will be visited.
The addition of MotoGP Sprint races is the hot topic. They will feature on the Saturday at every round, meaning the traditional weekend will be shaken up.