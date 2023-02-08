The following pictures, supplied by the Sepang Circuit, show some of fairings seen on track by Yamaha, Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Honda.

Most factories had several different options to try, including their end-of-2022 designs, with more new parts expected to break cover when the race riders take to the track in this weekend’s Official MotoGP test…

Ducati

Ducati finished the Shakedown fastest with Michele Pirro the only rider officially logged under the 2min barrier.The Italian had several different side-fairing options available.

Yamaha

Cal Crutchlow was officially fastest on Day 1 and 2, as he swapped between the three Yamaha bikes present. Crutchlow finished the test second overall behind Pirro and spent much of the final day using the latest 'stealth' aero (without a number on it).

Aprilia

Aprilia's fat lower fairing, for ground effect in the corners, is one of the 2022 innovations being copied by rivals sich as Ducati and KTM. The Noale factory has kept its innovativ approach by adding air-channeling vents to the latest prototype fairing, which exit on either side at the top of the screen and in front of the rider's foot (not visible in pics).

KTM

KTM added some intrigue by turning off the transponder on lead test rider Dani Pedrosa's bikes, but the Spaniard was seen using both a full Red Bull liveried 2022 fairing and then the following prototype, which looked to be a tweaked version of a new fairing at the Valencia test. Note the Aprilia-style fat lower section and the different air intake on Pedrosa's bike compared to the one pictured with Jonas Folger (lower pic).

KTM's latest aero parts have been designed in colloboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies. Due to rain delays on Days 1 and 2, more innovations could hit the track at the official test.

Honda

Honda's test rider Stefan Bradl appeared to have the least aero changes, relative to Valencia test, where they had already used the Ducati-style lower ducts and rear seat wings. But what will the official test bring?