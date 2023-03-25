After fighting through Qualifying 1, Marc Marquez grabs a tow from Enea Bastianini and leaps from last pole position on his very final lap of Qualifying 2!

Ducati's reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Pramac's Jorge Martin will complete the front rows.

RNF Aprilia's home star Miguel Oliveira heads row two from KTM's Friday leader Jack Miller (who suffered a fall).

Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) were left just eleventh and twelfth.

Qualifying now determines the grid order for both this afternoon's inaugural Sprint race and Sunday's Grand Prix.

GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro has been ruled out of the remainder of the event after suffering injuries to his back, jaw and lungs in a nasty Friday accident.

An airfence has been added at the scene of Espargaro's accident (Turn 10) after the Spanish rider crossed the gravel trap and hit the barrier.

KTM's Brad Binder is riding with neck pain from a testing accident, while Aleix Espargaro recently underwent arm surgery.

Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'37.226s 8/8 341k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.064s 6/8 344k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.228s 7/8 344k 4 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.295s 7/7 344k 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.323s 2/5 342k 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.358s 8/8 346k 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.372s 6/8 345k 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.390s 6/8 344k 9 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.396s 8/8 343k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.654s 6/6 343k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.694s 7/7 343k 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.910s 7/7 343k Qualifying 1: 13 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 1'37.970s 7/8 345k 14 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'38.064s 2/8 334k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'38.105s 6/7 344k 16 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'38.133s 7/7 341k 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'38.335s 2/7 345k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'38.439s 7/8 340k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 1'38.464s 7/7 345k 20 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'38.492s 2/6 342k 21 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 1'38.778s 7/7 344k

* Rookie

Fastest Friday time:

Jack Miller AUS KTM 1m 37.709s

Fastest lap at 2023 Portimao pre-season test:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.968s (Day 2/2)