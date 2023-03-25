2023 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 1 of 21 in the 2023 world championship.
After fighting through Qualifying 1, Marc Marquez grabs a tow from Enea Bastianini and leaps from last pole position on his very final lap of Qualifying 2!
Ducati's reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Pramac's Jorge Martin will complete the front rows.
RNF Aprilia's home star Miguel Oliveira heads row two from KTM's Friday leader Jack Miller (who suffered a fall).
Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) were left just eleventh and twelfth.
Qualifying now determines the grid order for both this afternoon's inaugural Sprint race and Sunday's Grand Prix.
GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro has been ruled out of the remainder of the event after suffering injuries to his back, jaw and lungs in a nasty Friday accident.
An airfence has been added at the scene of Espargaro's accident (Turn 10) after the Spanish rider crossed the gravel trap and hit the barrier.
KTM's Brad Binder is riding with neck pain from a testing accident, while Aleix Espargaro recently underwent arm surgery.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'37.226s
|8/8
|341k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.064s
|6/8
|344k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.228s
|7/8
|344k
|4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.295s
|7/7
|344k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.323s
|2/5
|342k
|6
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.358s
|8/8
|346k
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.372s
|6/8
|345k
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.390s
|6/8
|344k
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.396s
|8/8
|343k
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.654s
|6/6
|343k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.694s
|7/7
|343k
|12
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.910s
|7/7
|343k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|1'37.970s
|7/8
|345k
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'38.064s
|2/8
|334k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'38.105s
|6/7
|344k
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'38.133s
|7/7
|341k
|17
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'38.335s
|2/7
|345k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'38.439s
|7/8
|340k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|1'38.464s
|7/7
|345k
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|1'38.492s
|2/6
|342k
|21
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|1'38.778s
|7/7
|344k
* Rookie
Fastest Friday time:
Jack Miller AUS KTM 1m 37.709s
Fastest lap at 2023 Portimao pre-season test:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.968s (Day 2/2)
Official Portimao MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 38.725s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 39.435s (2022)