2023 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Full Qualifying Results

25 Mar 2023
Marc Marquez

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 1 of 21 in the 2023 world championship.

After fighting through Qualifying 1, Marc Marquez grabs a tow from Enea Bastianini and leaps from last pole position on his very final lap of Qualifying 2!

Ducati's reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Pramac's Jorge Martin will complete the front rows.

RNF Aprilia's home star Miguel Oliveira heads row two from KTM's Friday leader Jack Miller (who suffered a fall).

Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) were left just eleventh and twelfth.

Qualifying now determines the grid order for both this afternoon's inaugural Sprint race and Sunday's Grand Prix.

GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro has been ruled out of the remainder of the event after suffering injuries to his back, jaw and lungs in a nasty Friday accident.

An airfence has been added at the scene of Espargaro's accident (Turn 10) after the Spanish rider crossed the gravel trap and hit the barrier.

KTM's Brad Binder is riding with neck pain from a testing accident, while Aleix Espargaro recently underwent arm surgery.

Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'37.226s8/8341k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.064s6/8344k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.228s7/8344k
4Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.295s7/7344k
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.323s2/5342k
6Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.358s8/8346k
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.372s6/8345k
8Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.390s6/8344k
9Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.396s8/8343k
10Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.654s6/6343k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.694s7/7343k
12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.910s7/7343k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)1'37.970s7/8345k
14Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'38.064s2/8334k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'38.105s6/7344k
16Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)1'38.133s7/7341k
17Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'38.335s2/7345k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'38.439s7/8340k
19Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*1'38.464s7/7345k
20Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)1'38.492s2/6342k
21Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)1'38.778s7/7344k

* Rookie

Fastest Friday time:
Jack Miller AUS KTM 1m 37.709s

Fastest lap at 2023 Portimao pre-season test:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.968s (Day 2/2)

Official Portimao MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 38.725s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 39.435s (2022)

 