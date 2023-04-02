Joan Mir hospitalised, Argentina MotoGP participation in doubt

Mir crashed on the first lap of Sunday’s sprint race, hurting his ankle in the process.

He was transported to a local hospital for checks, then returned to the medical centre at the circuit for more evaluation.

Overnight on Saturday he still had not been ruled out of Sunday’s grand prix. MotoGP confirmed that, before the warm-up directly ahead of the race, a decision would be made.

It is another blow for Repsol Honda whose star man Marc Marquez is also missing in Argentina due to a hand injury picked up in last week’s grand prix.

Enea Bastianini, Miguel Oliveira and Pol Espargaro are also absent in Argentina due to injury. Losing Mir to would mean only 17 bikes on the grid.

Mir's damaged ankle is the same one he broke last season.