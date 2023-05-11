Back in the lead of the MotoGP championship following his win at Jerez and Marco Bezzecchi sliding out of sixth place, Bagnaia was one of four riders during the pre-event press conference to be asked about the recent decisions which have been heavily scrutinised.

Bagnaia himself has not been directly involved in an incident so far this season, however, plenty of riders have including Fabio Quartararo who was also involved in the press conference ahead of his home round.

Bagnaia said: "I really hope to have the possibility to understand their point of view, and to share our point of view.

"This would already be a good step. Personally, I don’t understand their point of view."

While Quartararo used very little in terms of words to describe what he wants to get out of the upcoming stewards meeting, the Yamaha rider remained clear in his expectation: "I just expect them to do their work."

Meanwhile, Johann Zarco was a bit more elaborate compared to his compatriot as he hinted at bias coming into play when penalties have or have not been handed out.

"We know that we don’t agree all the time with their decisions," added Zarco. "It doesn’t seem equal for all the riders. We have tried to have guys who are not disturbed by the popularity of the riders and to be more equal."

Not only this season, but last year also saw a lack of consistency when it came to dishing out the same penalties for the same offence.

That’s why Aleix Espargaro, who has been very vocal when it comes to penalties and what punishments he believes should be handed out - the Aprilia rider believed Marc Marquez should have been given a race ban for his part in taking out Miguel Oliveira at the season-opener in Portimao - has also called for consistency to be added, regardless of what penalty the stewards deem to be fair.

"I want to understand how we can help them and how we can make it better," said Espargaro. "It is not our job, and they know perfectly well what we think.

"The thing that we don’t understand is why the same action is not the same penalty. But how can we help them with this?

"They have to judge by their own, it is not about the limit and where they put it – they can put it where they want – it is about the consistency."