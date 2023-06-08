The series is usually broadcast on BT Sport but, on the weekend of June 9-11, ITV will show it.

The Italian MotoGP at Mugello is on ITV4 from 1.30pm on Saturday for the sprint race.

Then it returns on ITV1 from 12.30pm on Sunday for the grand prix.

It will also still be shown in its regular home on BT Sport.

The Italian MotoGP will feature a tussle at the top of the standings between two of its home riders.

Francesco Bagnaia, the factory Ducati rider and reigning champion, has a slender one-point advantage at the top but is arriving to Mugello after fracturing an ankle last time out.

Mooney VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi may sense vulnerability and could reclaim the lead.