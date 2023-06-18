How to watch German MotoGP today: Live stream here

Francesco Bagnaia, the factory Ducati rider, extended his lead at the summit of the MotoGP standings last week at Mugello by winning both races.

Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney VR46 and Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing remain in hot pursuit.

Can Marc Marquez finally finish a race? He is returning to one of his favourite circuits aiming to end a horrible hoodoo - he has failed to finish the past four grands prix that he has started.

And what about Yamaha? Their sub-par bike has left Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli flirting with exiting.

How to watch German MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free German MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the German MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch German MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the German MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2023 German MotoGP in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive rights to MotoGP in the UK. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online; simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to BT Sport. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

German MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday, June 16

German MotoGP P1 - 9.45am

German MotoGP P2 - 2pm

Saturday, June 17

German MotoGP P3 - 9.10am

German MotoGP Qualifying - 9.50am

German MotoGP Sprint - 2pm

Sunday, June 18

German MotoGP - 1pm