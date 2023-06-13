KTM drop shock Marc Marquez hint: “Everyone open to talking”

Marquez is tied to under-performing Honda until the end of 2024 on the biggest-money deal in MotoGP today.

But, after crashing out of his fourth consecutive grand prix at Mugello, attention again turned to how he will ever challenge for a seventh premier class championship.

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship? Video of Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

Asked by Marca if KTM had closed the door on signing Marquez, their motorsport director Beirer answered: “No, that's not true.

“It was also said out of context that we are not interested because, first of all, Marc Marquez has a valid contract and we have four riders with a valid contract for this year and for next year.

“Which is not even a realistic scenario we can even discuss.

“We know that Marc Marquez is an outstanding character in this championship.”

KTM’s factory pair Brad Binder and Jack Miller are tied down until the end of 2024, and so is Tech3 GASGAS rider Pol Espargaro.

Augusto Fernandez, their other satellite rider, is out of contract at the end of this season but KTM have a separate problem to solve - whether to replace him with Moto2 starlet Pedro Acosta.

But the really big issue is the potential availability of six-time MotoGP champion Marquez in 2025.

Would KTM be in the mix for him?

“I don't know, we have to ask Marc because I feel that in this paddock everyone would be open to talking to Marc,” Beirer said.

“I saw the rumours lately in the press, and, honestly, I haven't talked to Marc about it.

“For me it is a kind of praise because if we remember, last summer, in this situation, we said that we were not ready for MotoGP or in Motocross and now we are in a very competitive situation with our riders, with great performances and then we get a rumour that Marc Marquez is interested in racing for KTM.

“For all the people who are in the project it is an incredible compliment because he is Mr. MotoGP.

“But there is nothing more or nothing less because, as I said, he has a contract for next year.

“I don't think anyone in the entire paddock knows what will happen in 2025.

“I am super happy with the four riders we have now.

“We are waiting for Pol to return to the GASGAS team, for our captain to return.

“Brad and Jack are fantastic guys.

“I think it's not fair to talk about someone as strong as Marc Marquez, having our four riders.”

The intrigue is that KTM and Marquez have separate ties to Red Bull.

Could the energy drinks company use their powerhouse status to bring the rider and team together?

“No,” Beirer states. “I think there is too much talk because Red Bull cannot offer Marc Marquez.

“Only Marc Marquez can offer himself.

“We have a great relationship with Red Bull and, of course, he's a Red Bull athlete and a friend of theirs, but it's not as simple as two people coming together and saying, 'OK, let's take Marc Marquez to KTM'.

“Like I said, we take this rumour as a big compliment, but we still have our riders and I'm very happy with their performance.

“They deserve all the credit possible from KTM and also our full attention.”