2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Full MotoGP rider and Legends line-up

5 Jul 2023
The full line-up of MotoGP stars past and present tackling the famous Hillclimb at next weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 13-16th) is as follows:

Ducati Lenovo:

KTM/GASGAS:

RNF/Aprilia:

LCR Honda

  • Alex Rins’ injury means he will is unable to take part as planned, but LCR Honda will be present and who knows who might ride their RC213V up the hill….

MotoGP Legends:

  • Giacomo Agostini
  • Mick Doohan
  • Freddie Spencer
  • Casey Stoner
  • Kevin Schwantz
  • Wayne Gardner
  • Kenny Roberts Jr
  • Alex Crivillé
  • Randy Mamola

