2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Full MotoGP rider and Legends line-up
The full line-up of MotoGP stars past and present tackling the famous Hillclimb at next weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 13-16th) is as follows:
Ducati Lenovo:
- Francesco Bagnaia (Saturday and Sunday)
- Enea Bastianini (Saturday and Sunday)
- Michele Pirro (Thursday and Friday)
KTM/GASGAS:
- Mika Kallio (Thursday and Friday)
- Brad Binder (Saturday and Sunday)
- Pol Espargaro (Thursday and Friday)
- Augusto Fernandez (Saturday and Sunday)
RNF/Aprilia:
- Lorenzo Savadori (Thursday and Friday)
- Miguel Oliveira (Saturday)
- Raul Fernandez (Sunday)
LCR Honda
- Alex Rins’ injury means he will is unable to take part as planned, but LCR Honda will be present and who knows who might ride their RC213V up the hill….
MotoGP Legends:
- Giacomo Agostini
- Mick Doohan
- Freddie Spencer
- Casey Stoner
- Kevin Schwantz
- Wayne Gardner
- Kenny Roberts Jr
- Alex Crivillé
- Randy Mamola
- Bautista: Sepang or Buriram an ‘if’, MotoGP wild-card ‘not in my mind’
- Marc Marquez: Assen attempt ‘better’ than stopping after Sachsenring
- Morbidelli: “Yamaha last in the Constructors’, but…”