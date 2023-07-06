You can buy an Airbnb stay in Marc Marquez’s MotoGP motorhome!

The offer for two people is for the Catalan MotoGP on September 2, 2023.

It will cost 93 Euros - a nod to Marquez’s famous race number.

The Marc Marquez Airbnb offer includes:

One night in Marquez’s team motorhome, located next to his private motorhome, in a private trackside area only accessible to the riders and their teams

A personal look at Marquez’s private collection of trophies, helmets, suits and memorabilia

MotoGP VIP Village passes

A ride on a MotoGP simulator

A guided tour of the paddock, including pit boxes

How to book

You can book this offer from July 19 at 19:00 CEST - click here.

What does Airbnb say?

“For the first time ever, eight-time world champion motorcycle racer, Marc Marquez, is offering a stay in one of his team motorhomes on Airbnb during the Catalan Grand Prix this summer just outside Barcelona.

“The motorhome, located right next to Marc’s private trailer, is set in a trackside area that is only accessible to riders, giving guests access to one of the most exciting corners of the circuit.

“Decked out with some of Marc's most iconic helmets and racing suits, the spacious motorhome is a glimpse into the world of one of the most successful motorcycle racers of all time.

“Highlights from the stay include a ride on the MotoGP simulator, VIP seating to watch the race, and a personal guided tour of the never-before-experienced pit boxes.

“Once you arrive and check-in, Marc Marquez will virtually greet you while one of his team members will ensure a comfortable stay for you and your guest — including showing you around and setting out and arranging meals.”