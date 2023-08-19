The South African star, a KTM rider since his MotoGP debut in 2020, will now remain on an RC16 until at least the end of 2026.

“A massive thank you to KTM and the management for trusting in me and for letting me be involved in this incredible program for a few more years," Binder, 28, said.

"We are coming very close to what we want to achieve on the track but I cannot say enough good things about the team and my crew.

"2015 and those first KTM races feel like a long time ago! But also time passes quickly and we’ve made some special memories.

"I know there is a lot more to come and cannot wait to build those stories. Thanks again.”

Binder, who joined KTM in the Moto3 class and won the world title in 2016, stayed with the factory in Moto2 and then gave KTM its first premier-class win in only his third MotoGP race.

A further victory followed in Austria 2021 and he has taken two Sprint wins so far this year, where he has been joined in the Red Bull KTM team by Jack Miller.

Team manager Francesco Guidotti said: “Brad is a rock of our team and it is great news that he will stay even longer with us. We’ve been building a relationship and a project for a long time now. He brings a winning spirit to our box but also stability and an important understanding of KTM. He is always an exciting rider to watch and a fantastic guy to work with. I want to thank him for his belief in us and for how we’ve pushed together to this point so far. There is still so much potential to come.”

“Keeping Brad at the sharp point of our MotoGP program was a big priority for us," added KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer. "We love everything about this guy: he is an all-out racer and leaves everything on the track.

"Brad is a valued part of the family and his character and the way he is around the box, the fans and the company makes him the ideal ambassador for us. We’ve already achieved and experienced so much together, and it makes us very proud that he wants to continue on our RC16 and stay in orange. We couldn’t be happier to put that #33 bike in the box for a few more years to come.”

KTM is still to reveal how it will solve the issue of having five contracted MotoGP riders, with the addition of Pedro Acosta, but currently only four RC16 places for next season.