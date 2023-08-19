The three-time MotoGP race winner ran out of fuel on his final time attack run before hopping on the back of a scooter that was being used by his team owner.

Bezzecchi, who topped Practice 2, encountered an issue with his machine on the time attack run previous to running out of fuel, after being alerted to an issue on his dashboard.

But when it came to the fuelling problem, Bezzecchi swiftly returned to pit lane on the back of Rossi’s scooter, but not before the pair got lost.

"We had a small problem with the bike just before starting the time attack and once I started the out-lap I was on the straight and saw on my dashboard that I had a problem," began Bezzecchi.

"I had to stop and we lost a bit of time. We lost a bit of time and once I started we didn’t have time to refuel.

"Because of this I finished the fuel and then I was downhill so I said I’ll go as far as I can. But once I turned the corner I saw Vale and stopped.

"Was fantastic to jump on the scooter with him and we spoke a little bit. We got lost a little bit because I didn’t know the way back."

Despite the late issues in Practice, Bezzecchi ended the day fastest from Maverick Vinales and admitted he feels good with every tyre.

Bezzecchi said: "I’m very happy. Overall, the day was positive for me because once I started this morning I felt quite good with the bike but especially this afternoon we made some changes that really gave me the confidence to push more.

"I felt good and was setting a good pace. With every tyre I was there but always missing something in some points [of the track].

"Then for the time attack I just pushed like hell and fortunately everything went well."