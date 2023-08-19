Dixon did not say whether those offers were from MotoGP or Moto2 teams, but the British rider’s name has been in the headlines thanks to his impressive form in recent races.

Dixon had only finished outside the top six once before his home race at Silverstone, where he was taken out by Darryn Binder.

A Moto2 winner for the first time at Assen, Dixon has been showing similar form to Pedro Acosta who is expected to move up to MotoGP next season.

Discussing his future at the Red Bull Ring, Dixon said: "Nothing is ideal at the minute. Everything is speculation and rumours. I don’t know where I’m at, at the minute.

"Yes, we’ve got offers but Frankie [Carchedi] is dealing with that and I’m just trying to do my job. If I can do my job then it makes his job a lot easier."

When pushed further on whether he feels ready to step up to MotoGP, Dixon added: “Only time will tell. I don’t think I’m one to make that decision.”

Dixon has been linked with Fabio Di Giannantonio’s Gresini Ducati seat, which would see him partner up with Alex Marquez should such a move take place.

However, Gresini Ducati have admitted they still hope to keep Di Giannantonio when asked if Dixon is a contender for that seat.

Gresini Sporting Director, Michele Masini said: "Our priority is to give time to Di Giannantonio and right now I don’t prefer to speak about other riders because we believe in Di Gia.

"We brought him to the world championship in Moto3 and then finally in MotoGP. We know that we need some results that we have not achieved yet but we are taking our time to decide.

"For sure, [Tony Arbolino] he is another name but the are a lot of names on the list because I think we have the best bike to give to a rider. We have to make the best choice for us."

Masini also stated that a decision on who will line-up alongside Marquez in 2024 will be made during the next three races: "I think the next two or three races will be the deadline."

For Dixon, Gresini appears to be a very realistic possibility and is currently his most likely chance at securing a move to MotoGP.