The Frenchman, who rolled the dice and raced with the new aero at Silverstone, confirmed that the latest design offers more downforce without the drawbacks of the ‘5-6’ previous versions he had tried.

“During the last three years, Yamaha brought 5 or 6 aero packages and none was working. This one seems to have a great balance and especially the problem in the past was the handling was super bad,” he explained.

“And with this one the handling is a little bit heavier, because of course the wings are bigger, but I feel for the wheelie it gives a little bit more support. So I think it’s great.”

But with the M1 still lacking engine power, Quartararo admits it’s a case of trying to balance increasing the level of drag-inducing downforce, for extra anti-wheelie acceleration, without taking away too much top speed.

“The difference is like out of turns 1,2,3. Of course, if we have more power, we can use bigger wings, so we have less wheelie. But at the moment we don't have the power, so we have to find the balance between aero and power. To not lose so much.

“Because I think we lose already 8k just on a small straight like that. Our gearbox is super, super, super short and I think we have to find the balance between aero and power.”

Quartararo also ran the rear seat aero, but admitted: “You don't really feel it. I think it's just for the look, a little bit more aggressive!”

The Frenchman finished day one in eighth position, meaning direct access to Qualifying 2. Quartararo’s best lap time of 1m 29.155s almost matched his (fifth place) qualifying time of last season.

While Quartararo didn’t feel the stiffer tyre construction used at high speed tracks like Red Bull Ring had been a hindrance, he does feel others improve more on new rubber.

“It's just different kind of grip. And to be honest, if you told me it was the same carcass as always, I would have said, of course.

“It’s just for a time attack, we don't take the benefit of the extra grip. But this is more or less in all the tracks. Especially the Aprilias, when they put a new tyre they can make a bigger step than us.”

Team-mate Franco Morbidelli was 17th.