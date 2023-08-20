It’s expected that Bezzecchi will remain with the Mooney VR46 Ducati team, and thus choose to forgo the opportunity of riding a full factory bike at Pramac in 2024.

For contractual reasons, Ducati have confirmed that all four factory bikes can only go to their riders in the factory team and at Pramac.

But Bezzecchi, who has been with the Valentino Rossi-led team since joining MotoGP last season, is thought to be keen on staying put which would mean he uses the current bike that Bagnaia is aboard.

Speaking about his future after securing P3 in Austria, Bezzecchi said: “Vale is pushing a lot to be honest and I really appreciate this. To be pushed but the goat is something no one in the world can say this.

“I have already made my decision but I cannot tell you what I will do. Soon I will communicate it but it was fantastic to have this celebration [post-race] with Pecco and the VR46 riders.”

When asked about Rossi pushing him and what he meant by that, Bezzecchi added: "I think Vale is pushing more to have me in the team.

"We have spoken a lot and seen each other many times at home. He is pushing me a lot to stay and I’m happy for this."

After crashing out at Silverstone, and then being taking out in yesterday’s sprint, Bezzecchi was in need of a big result during today’s Grand Prix.

The Italian started seventh but made swift progress before eventually passing a stubborn Alex Marquez for the podium.

"I’m happy because first of all, it was important after two difficult races - Silverstone on the Sunday - and so to bounce back was good," said Bezzecchi. "It’s not easy starting from seventh position but I managed to start well and then I was strong in braking.

"I managed well the rear tyre and I could prepare every overtake in a good way, except Alex who was very difficult to pass.

"But I analysed where I was stronger than him and in sector three I was gaining and tried to stay very close.

"I prepared the overtake on the second to last corner and it, so this was really nice."