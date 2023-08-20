His fall-from-grace from 2019 champion to a rider who needed 10 rounds just to finish a grand prix has been stark.

Finally, at the Red Bull Ring, a 12th-place finish ended his awful run of not completing a Sunday race this year.

“It’s painful,” said TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson. “He’s smiling but it must be killing his soul inside.

What Has Happened to Repsol Honda? Video of What Has Happened to Repsol Honda?

“Marc is an animal, isn’t he? A winning machine. An eight-time world champion.

“He has never been slow, never settled for anything. But he’s having to. He’s trying to gather data.

“He’s got a contract with Honda next year. I’m sure he’s doing all that he can to get out of it. I’m sure he is, and trying to get on another bike.

“You watch him - the first points of the year? How long ago does Portugal seem? Seems like a year ago.

“Incredible, really. A sorry story, for Honda and Marc.”

Sylvain Guintoli reflected on his first finish of the year: “That’s just how much he’s struggling. The pole lap he did, the front row, and what he did at the start of the season, he was over-riding.

“It was great to watch, great entertainment. He made a few mistakes as well.

“But, so many crashes for him. He just couldn’t go on. He has pressed the reset button.

“He is basically using the races as tests to improve the bike because he knows that he isn’t at the level of the competition.”

Marquez was the only rider to use a soft rear tyre, a sign that he was ignoring results to completely prioritise development of Honda’s future bike.

He is contracted to remain with Honda for the duration of his deal, until the end of next year, and has claimed that he will stay until then.

But Marquez has also flirted with a switch to KTM, who were competing at their home race in Austria.