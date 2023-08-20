Ducati have offered him the chance to use a 2024-spec Desmosedici if he moves to Pramac Racing next year.

But Bezzecchi, a podium finisher at the Austrian MotoGP, could stay with Mooney VR46 on a year-old bike in 2024.

“He can get the best out of his package,” said TNT Sports’ Sylvain Guintoli after watching Bezzecchi claim third at the Red Bull Ring.

There is no CONSISTENCY in MotoGP! ð€¯ Video of There is no CONSISTENCY in MotoGP! ð€¯

“You can tell that he’s one of the riders who is most happy with his team.

“When he talks about his team, about Valentino Rossi, he almost gets emotional.

“You can tell in his eyes.

“It’s important for the team to keep him next year. I hope he remains there. I really like the story of this VR46 team.

“They are doing really well with home talents, growing them. It’s a great story.”

Michael Laverty agreed that he expects Bezzecchi to stay put: “Yes, I really do. The Pramac team are a private team, they have factory machinery.

“But there’s no sense to go to another private team.

“The only time it makes sense to change is if he gets the chance to replace Enea Bastianini for factory Ducati.

“The people around you are so important. Valentino knows that, if you give [Bezzecchi] the tools, the support and the back-up.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, to move across to Pramac.”

Bezzecchi fell 68 points behind championship leader Francesco Bagnaia, who won the Austrian MotoGP.