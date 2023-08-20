2023 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 42m 23.315s 2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +5.191s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +7.708s 4 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +10.343s 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +11.039s 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +11.724s 7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +12.917s 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +19.509s 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +20.231s 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +20.729s 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +21.527s 12 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +23.027s 13 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +24.259s 14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +25.365s 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +25.475s 16 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +28.073s 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +28.998s 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +32.316s 19 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) +42.392s 20 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +46.239s Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) DNF Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia sweeps to his third double of the season with a lights-to-flag victory in the 2023 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring.

As on Saturday, Brad Binder was the only rider able to (briefly) trouble Bagnaia on his way to handing the KTM team another home podium, with Marco Bezzecchi mounting a late charge in third.

But the spaced-out nature of the race will no doubt prompt questions about whether possible tyre pressure issues were keeping riders apart.

Bagnaia and Binder were the class of the field from the start of the grand prix.

Soon stretching away, Binder - perhaps aware of the risk of soaring tyre pressures - looked eager to try and make an early pass for the lead.

But Bagnaia kept the orange machine at bay for lap after lap, with the Italian’s advantage then creeping up to one-second by half distance.

Thoughts that Binder may have been strategically cooling his tyres before a late charge soon proved optimistic, with the South African helpless to prevent Bagnaia pulling every further away.

The fight for third was more interesting, Marco Bezzecchi making several unsuccessful attempts to pass the sister satellite Ducati of Alex Marquez.

The Italian, among those taken out at turn one on Saturday, finally levered the Gresini machine aside with a Turn 8 pass with 6 laps to go.

Luca Marini immediately continued the VR46 attack on Marquez but found it equally difficult to pass and the pair traded places several times before the Italian finally claimed fourth.

Binder’s team-mate Jack Miller held an early third but was soon swamped by the likes of Alex Marquez, Bezzecchi and Marini, then the factory Aprilias of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro.

The Australian continued to shed places, to his obvious frustration, and slipped outside the points (until Pol Espargaro's post-race penalty).

After Saturday’s shocking start, front-row qualifier Vinales had got a better launch in the Grand Prix but again suffered at turn one and dropped down to eleventh before another comeback.

Jorge Martin, given a long lap penalty for triggering Saturday’s Turn 1 Sprint accident, had fallen while practicing the penalty loop in warm-up.

Starting twelfth, Saturday’s podium finisher served the sanction without issue in the race, dropping from 7th to 13th on lap 4 of 28. The Spaniard eventually recovered to where he had been before the penalty.

Hot and sunny conditions meant the new, stricter, tyre pressure monitoring system was a concern for the race, with some riders already complaining of soaring tyre pressures during the 14-lap Sprint.

The hard front and medium rear tyres, which also feature a stiffer-than-usual carcass, were chosen by all riders…. Except Marc Marquez, who rolled the dice, not for the first time, by fitting the soft rear.

It didn’t provide a breakthrough, for a rider starting just 18th on the grid, but Marquez did at least score his first Sunday points of the season in 12th.

Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir crashed out yet again, meaning he hasn’t seen the chequered flag since Portimao.

Riding in a special pink-and-blue Barbie livery, Miguel Oliveira pitted with a technical issue on lap 7. Team-mate Raul Fernandez pitted on the last lap.

Pol Espargaro, an excellent sixth in the Sprint during his second comeback event, started the race from 16th after a three-place grid penalty for holding up Marc Marquez in Friday practice.

The GASGAS rider, facing a major physical challenge to go the distance, crossed the line in 14th - but, like Iker Lecuona, was then given a 3sec penalty for failing to serve a late long lap for exceeding track limits.

That dropped Espargaro to 16th with Lecuona 20th and last.

Ahead of today's race, Desmosedicis had only been beaten twice at the Austrian circuit in the ten races since it returned to the calendar in 2016: Miguel Oliveira snatched Tech3 KTM’s first-ever MotoGP victory at the final corner of a restarted 2020 race, before Brad Binder gave the home factory a memorable 2021 win after staying on slicks in the rain.



LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remained absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and was again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona. Lorenzo Savadori was making his latest wild-card appearance for Aprilia.

The Catalunya round takes place at Barcelona from September 1-3.