Martin went on to claim a podium during the MotoGP sprint at the Red Bull Ring, after appearing to cause a collision at turn one.

The Pramac rider dove to the inside as riders made their way into turn one, but with several riders already on his outside, Martin was then squeezed to the apex before Quartararo and Maverick Vinales made contact.

The incident also involved Marco Bezzecchi, Miguel Oliveira and Johann Zarco, all of whom crashed, while Enea Bastianini also had to take avoiding action.

But after a late arrival to the post-sprint press conference, Martin said: "I was in race direction trying to understand the situation. I watched it like 50 times and it is complicated on their side but also on my side.

"I was keeping a straight line and I feel like I was going to do the corner on the inside quite comfortably. But then some riders on the outside closed a bit the lines and then Fabio [Quartararo] closed on me.

"He lost a bit of control so I think it was a combination of things. But I still think it was not my fault and I was doing a good line on the inside.

"It was bad luck and I hope all the riders are ok. But it was not my fault."

The turn one incident wasn’t the only controversial moment that involved Martin, as the Spaniard later made contact with Luca Marini at the turn 2 chicane.

Martin again went to the inside as he seemed to pull of a great overtake, however, contact was then made which resulted in the MooneyVR46 rider crashing out.

Martin also felt as though he was not at fault, and said: "I was thinking about it before watching all the images. I was already in front and he tried to keep the position a bit but then he touched my footpeg with his elbow and that’s why he crashed.

"I didn’t try to push him out and I was doing the correct line. I feel that I’m a really clean rider and I always try to overtake in a clean way.

"It was a pity that he crashed because it creates some doubts about whether I threw him out. But again, I felt like it wasn’t my fault."

While waiting for Martin to arrive for the press conference, sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia also spoke about the incident.

Feeling like the Red Bull Ring is a circuit where you have to take greater care during the first few corners, Bagnaia added: "When a rider is starting behind and is trying to overtake too many riders, it is already very risky.

"In some circuits you can do it but in one’s like this one or Jerez, Mugello, it is more difficult because the corner starts to close more. It was something that was possible to avoid."

Pushed further on what could have been done to avoid the incident from Martin’s perspective, Bagnaia didn’t hold back: "Don’t try to overtake seven riders."