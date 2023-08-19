2023 Red Bull Ring Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

Peter McLaren's picture
19 Aug 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP sprint race, Austrian MotoGP, 19 August

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Austrian MotoGP Sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, round 10 of 20.

Austrian MotoGP: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)226 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)180(-46)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)167(-59)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)140(-86)
5=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)122(-104)
6=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)110(-116)
7=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)107(-119)
8=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)95(-131)
9=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)81(-145)
10=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)76(-150)
11=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)65(-161)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)60(-166)
13=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*49(-177)
14=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-179)
15=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)40(-186)
16=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)37(-189)
17=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)34(-192)
18=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)18(-208)
19=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)15(-211)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)14(-212)
21=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-213)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-217)
23=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)9(-217)
24^4Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)8(-218)
25=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-221)
26˅2Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-221)
27˅1Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-221)
28˅1Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)5(-221)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 

What Has Happened to Repsol Honda?