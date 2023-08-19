Austrian MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 226 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 180 (-46) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 167 (-59) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 140 (-86) 5 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 122 (-104) 6 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 110 (-116) 7 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 107 (-119) 8 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 95 (-131) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 81 (-145) 10 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 76 (-150) 11 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 65 (-161) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 60 (-166) 13 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 49 (-177) 14 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-179) 15 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 40 (-186) 16 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 37 (-189) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 34 (-192) 18 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 18 (-208) 19 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 (-211) 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 14 (-212) 21 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-213) 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-217) 23 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 9 (-217) 24 ^4 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 8 (-218) 25 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-221) 26 ˅2 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-221) 27 ˅1 Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-221) 28 ˅1 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-221)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie