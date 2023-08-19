After securing his first front row in over a year, Maverick Vinales suffered a dreadful start as he went from second to eighth.

But eighth soon turned into 18th as Vinales was one of several riders impacted by Jorge Martin lunging to the inside.

Quartararo was between Martin and Vinales, before Marco Bezzecchi, Miguel Oliveira and Johann Zarco were all taken down as a result.

Bezzecchi had to retire as a result of his crash, while there was an early DNF for Takaaki Nakagami after the LCR Honda rider crashed on lap two.

As Bagnaia continued to lead from Binder, there were changes in the battle for P3 as Marini passed Miller at turn 1.

Miller then made a mistake under braking for turn three which allowed Martin to overtake the factory KTM rider.

With chaos behind them, the two leaders began to separate even further as Bagnaia broke clear of Binder’s challenge.

Going from bad to worse, Quartararo was given a Long Lap penalty due to irresponsible riding, which was not for the turn once incident.

Despite the big collisions at turn one, Vinales was producing a brilliant comeback as he overtook Marc Marquez just after mid-race distance.

The Aprilia rider then passed Franco Morbidelli one lap later at turn three, which resulted in him moving up to eighth place.

Vinales then challenged his teammate Aleix Espargaro and Pol Espargaro for sixth but was unable to move up any further.

Holding a 1.8 second lead, Bagnaia managed his gap to Binder perfectly as he came across the line to win from the South African and Martin.