Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1'28.539s 7/8 312k 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.037s 6/8 314k 3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.114s 6/8 313k 4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.230s 6/8 312k 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.289s 8/8 313k 6 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.300s 7/8 313k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.369s 9/9 314k 8 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.427s 6/8 313k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.495s 8/8 313k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.574s 7/8 312k 11 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.706s 8/8 310k 12 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +1.828s 2/8 314k Qualifying 1: 13 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 1'29.295s 3/8 314k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1'29.365s 8/8 313k 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.446s 3/8 316k 16 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'29.454s 8/9 309k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'29.476s 8/8 310k 18 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'29.479s 6/8 310k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'29.508s 6/8 313k 20 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 1'29.681s 3/7 309k 21 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'29.751s 6/8 310k 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 1'29.769s 8/9 310k 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 1'29.962s 7/8 313k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 28.772s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 29.854s (2022)

Ducati's reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia snatches pole position for the Austrian MotoGP away from Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, with Brad Binder taking his first front row of the season for the home KTM team.

Fastest after the opening run, Vinales successfully fought back when his pole position came under attack from the KTMs of Binder and Jack Miller, plus Bagnaia.

But Bagnaia's final lap wrestled a rare Vinales pole away and extended Ducati's run of front row starts to 50 in a row.

Miller fought his way through Qualifying 1 to claim a fighting fourth place and will be joined on row two by Alex Marquez and Luca Marini (also from Q1).

Bagnaia's nearest title rivals Jorge Martin (furious at losing his best time for exceeding track limits at turn 8) and Marco Bezzecchi could only manage seventh and twelfth respectively.

RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira was eighth and Fabio Quartararo ninth for Yamaha, ahead of countryman Johann Zarco.

Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro suffered an early fall into the turn 3 hairpin and ultimately finished eleventh.

Jack Miller and Luca Marini reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1, when Marc Marquez was left in sixth place and will thus start from 16th on the grid.

Pol Espargaro has a three-place grid penalty for the MotoGP race, for holding up Marquez in Friday practice.

2023 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 2 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 3 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 5 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 6 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 11 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 12 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 13 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)

* Rookie

Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a 41-point lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP, with VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi slipping to third (-47 points) after his Silverstone accident.



Desmosedicis have only been beaten twice at the Austrian circuit in the nine races since it returned to the calendar in 2016: Miguel Oliveira snatched Tech3 KTM’s first ever MotoGP victory at the final corner of a restarted 2020 race, before Brad Binder gave the home factory a memorable 2021 win after staying on slicks in the rain.



Binder returns holding fourth in the standings, with KTM still seeking its first Sunday win of the season after two Sprint victories for the South African.



Johann Zarco’s is the highest placed rider yet to officially secure a 2024 seat, with Aleix Espargaro climbing to sixth in the standings after a dramatic last lap victory for Aprilia at Silverstone.



Luca Marini (VR46), Alex Marquez (Gresini), Jack Miller (KTM) and Espargaro’s team-mate Maverick Vinales complete the current top ten, followed by Monster Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli.



Rookie Augusto Fernandez is now up to 13th, while GASGAS Tech3 team-mate Pol Espargaro will be taking part in his second event since returning from extensive injuries at Portimao.



KTM has traditionally used its home event to reveal more about its future plans, might they reveal more on how they intend to solve the conundrum of where to place Moto2 star Pedro Acosta?



LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and is again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.