2023 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 10 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|21m 1.844s
|2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.056s
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+5.045s
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+8.252s
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+11.365s
|6
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+11.816s
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+11.960s
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+11.984s
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+13.634s
|10
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+14.435s
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+15.251s
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+16.740s
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+18.825s
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+19.536s
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+22.321s
|16
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+25.593s
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+25.789s
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|DNF
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|DNF
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|DNF
* Rookie
Francesco Bagnaia wins the 2023 Red Bull Ring MotoGP Sprint race in Austria from KTM’s Brad Binder, but Jorge Martin might yet lose third place for his role in a first-turn pile-up.
Starting 12th after losing his best qualifying lap due to track limits, Martin lunged up the inside at Turn 1, forcing Fabio Quartararo into Maverick Vinales - who was turning across the Frenchman after a shocking getaway from the front row.
As the trio tangled, Vinales went straight and slammed into the side of Marco Bezzecchi. When the debris settled, Martin was up to sixth place, while Quartararo and Vinales miraculously stayed on board but dropped to the back of the field.
However, a furious Bezzecchi joined Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira on the ground, with Enea Bastianini also pushed off track.
Already under investigation by the FIM Stewards for that incident, Martin then caused more controversy when he clipped Bezzecchi’s team-mate Luca Marini during a pass for third at mid-distance, leaving the remaining VR46 machine down and out.
The FIM Stewards judged that no further action was required for the Marini incident. A decision is still to be made on Martin’s role in the Turn 1 carnage.
Bagnaia went on to win by two seconds from Binder, with Martin third ahead of Alex Marquez, Jack Miller and the Espargaro brothers, Pol and Aleix.
Vinales recovered to eighth but Quartararo’s day got worse after the first lap incident with a long lap penalty for ‘irresponsible riding’ after contact with Lorenzo Savadori caused the Aprilia wild-card to fall.
Augusto Fernandez received a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits. Takaaki Nakagami fell in the early stages.
Starting 16th, Marc Marquez completed his first race with the new Honda fairing in tenth.
Pol Espargaro has a three-place grid penalty to serve in Sunday's race, for obstructing Marc Marquez during Friday practice.
Desmosedicis have only been beaten twice in the previous nine races since Austria returned to the calendar in 2016: Miguel Oliveira snatching Tech3 KTM’s first-ever MotoGP victory at the final corner of a restarted 2020 race, before Brad Binder gave the home factory a memorable 2021 win after staying on slicks in the rain.
LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and is again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.