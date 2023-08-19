2023 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 21m 1.844s 2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.056s 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +5.045s 4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +8.252s 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +11.365s 6 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +11.816s 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +11.960s 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +11.984s 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +13.634s 10 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +14.435s 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +15.251s 12 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +16.740s 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +18.825s 14 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +19.536s 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +22.321s 16 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +25.593s 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +25.789s Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) DNF Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) DNF Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) DNF Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) DNF Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia wins the 2023 Red Bull Ring MotoGP Sprint race in Austria from KTM’s Brad Binder, but Jorge Martin might yet lose third place for his role in a first-turn pile-up.

Starting 12th after losing his best qualifying lap due to track limits, Martin lunged up the inside at Turn 1, forcing Fabio Quartararo into Maverick Vinales - who was turning across the Frenchman after a shocking getaway from the front row.

As the trio tangled, Vinales went straight and slammed into the side of Marco Bezzecchi. When the debris settled, Martin was up to sixth place, while Quartararo and Vinales miraculously stayed on board but dropped to the back of the field.

However, a furious Bezzecchi joined Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira on the ground, with Enea Bastianini also pushed off track.

Already under investigation by the FIM Stewards for that incident, Martin then caused more controversy when he clipped Bezzecchi’s team-mate Luca Marini during a pass for third at mid-distance, leaving the remaining VR46 machine down and out.

The FIM Stewards judged that no further action was required for the Marini incident. A decision is still to be made on Martin’s role in the Turn 1 carnage.

Bagnaia went on to win by two seconds from Binder, with Martin third ahead of Alex Marquez, Jack Miller and the Espargaro brothers, Pol and Aleix.

Vinales recovered to eighth but Quartararo’s day got worse after the first lap incident with a long lap penalty for ‘irresponsible riding’ after contact with Lorenzo Savadori caused the Aprilia wild-card to fall.

Augusto Fernandez received a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits. Takaaki Nakagami fell in the early stages.

Starting 16th, Marc Marquez completed his first race with the new Honda fairing in tenth.

Pol Espargaro has a three-place grid penalty to serve in Sunday's race, for obstructing Marc Marquez during Friday practice.

What Has Happened to Repsol Honda? Video of What Has Happened to Repsol Honda?

Desmosedicis have only been beaten twice in the previous nine races since Austria returned to the calendar in 2016: Miguel Oliveira snatching Tech3 KTM’s first-ever MotoGP victory at the final corner of a restarted 2020 race, before Brad Binder gave the home factory a memorable 2021 win after staying on slicks in the rain.



LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and is again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.