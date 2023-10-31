2024 MotoGP calendar: Provisional dates revealed
This is the provisional 2024 MotoGP calendar - the dates, locations and circuits for all 22 planned rounds.
|DATE
|GRAND PRIX
|CIRCUIT
|10 March
|Qatar
|Lusail International Circuit
|24 March
|Portugal*
|Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
|07 April
|Republica Argentina
|Termas de Río Hondo
|14 April
|Americas
|Circuit of The Americas
|28 April
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
|12 May
|France
|Le Mans
|26 May
|Catalunya
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|02 June
|Italy
|Autodromo Internazionale del
Mugello
|16 June
|Kazakhstan**
|Sokol International Racetrack
|30 June
|Netherlands
|TT Circuit Assen
|07 July
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|04 August
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|18 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|01 September
|Aragon
|MotorLand
|08 September
|San Marino e della Riviera di
Rimini
|Misano World Circuit Marco
Simoncelli
|22 September
|India*
|Buddh International Circuit
|29 September
|Indonesia
|Pertamina Mandalika International
Circuit
|06 October
|Japan
|Mobility Resort Motegi
|20 October
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|27 October
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|03 November
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|17 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Ricardo Tormo Circuit
The provisional 2024 MotoGP calendar will retain its regionalised approach, grouping races geographically.
There are 11 rounds before the summer break, and 11 after.
Qatar returns as the season-opener on March 10, before the series heads to Portugal a fortnight later for the second round.
The first back-to-back races are the third and fourth rounds, in Argentina and Texas.
Portugal and India are still subject to contract before they can be confirmed.
Kazakhstan (where the grand prix was cancelled this year) is subject to contract and homologation but is planned for June 16.
Hungary is the reserve event in case Kazakhstan is again unable to host MotoGP.
Silverstone will hold the first race after the summer break.
There are two triple-headers in the second half of 2024 - India, Indonesia, Japan then later Australia, Thailand, Malaysia.
The season will conclude on November 17 in Valencia.