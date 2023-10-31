2024 MotoGP calendar: Provisional dates revealed

This is the provisional 2024 MotoGP calendar - the dates, locations and circuits for all 22 planned rounds.

DATEGRAND PRIXCIRCUIT
10 MarchQatarLusail International Circuit
24 MarchPortugal*Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
07 AprilRepublica ArgentinaTermas de Río Hondo
14 AprilAmericasCircuit of The Americas
28 AprilSpainCircuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
12 MayFranceLe Mans
26 MayCatalunyaCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
02 JuneItalyAutodromo Internazionale del
Mugello
16 JuneKazakhstan**Sokol International Racetrack
30 JuneNetherlandsTT Circuit Assen
07 JulyGermanySachsenring
04 AugustGreat BritainSilverstone Circuit
18 AugustAustriaRed Bull Ring-Spielberg
01 SeptemberAragonMotorLand
08 SeptemberSan Marino e della Riviera di
Rimini		Misano World Circuit Marco
Simoncelli
22 SeptemberIndia*Buddh International Circuit
29 SeptemberIndonesiaPertamina Mandalika International
Circuit
06 OctoberJapanMobility Resort Motegi
20 OctoberAustraliaPhillip Island
27 OctoberThailandChang International Circuit
03 NovemberMalaysiaSepang International Circuit
17 NovemberComunitat ValencianaRicardo Tormo Circuit

 

The provisional 2024 MotoGP calendar will retain its regionalised approach, grouping races geographically.

There are 11 rounds before the summer break, and 11 after.

Qatar returns as the season-opener on March 10, before the series heads to Portugal a fortnight later for the second round.

The first back-to-back races are the third and fourth rounds, in Argentina and Texas.

Portugal and India are still subject to contract before they can be confirmed.

Kazakhstan (where the grand prix was cancelled this year) is subject to contract and homologation but is planned for June 16.

Hungary is the reserve event in case Kazakhstan is again unable to host MotoGP.

Silverstone will hold the first race after the summer break.

There are two triple-headers in the second half of 2024 - India, Indonesia, Japan then later Australia, Thailand, Malaysia.

The season will conclude on November 17 in Valencia.