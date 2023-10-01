How to watch Japanese MotoGP race today: Live stream here

The big news at Motegi is that Marc Marquez is set to sit down with Honda bosses - at their home race - to thrash out his plans for 2024.

Many in the paddock believe Marquez will break the bad news that he wants to quit Honda to join Gresini Ducati.

Honda's Joan Mir had his best weekend of a wretched 2023 last weekend so the manufacturer will be hoping for a rare ray of light at Motegi if he can repeat the trick.

The title battle will commence between Ducati trio Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

How to watch Japanese MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Japanese MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Japanese MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Japanese MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you're currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you're trying to use, you probably won't be able to watch the Japanese MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN.

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you're in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2023 Japanese MotoGP in the UK

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Japanese MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

Japanese MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday, September 29

Japanese MotoGP Free Practice - 2.45am

Japanese MotoGP Practice - 7am

Saturday, September 30

Japanese MotoGP Free Practice 2 - 2.10am

Japanese MotoGP Qualifying - 2.50am

Japanese MotoGP Sprint - 7am

Sunday, October 1

Japanese MotoGP - 7am

