Dani Pedrosa’s verdict on the crucial Marc Marquez-Honda talks in Japan

The six-time MotoGP champion is likely to sensationally quit Honda and join Gresini Ducati in 2024 although he has refused to confirm his plan.

This weekend at the Japanese MotoGP - the home race for Honda - Marquez is expected to enter crucial talks with the manufacturer’s top bosses.

"If there has to be a meeting, I estimate it should be on Tuesday, Wednesday,” ex-Honda rider Pedrosa told DAZN.

“If they go on to do an event in Tokyo, for HRC, maybe there they can have a first meeting.

"If they don't finish everything in those first meetings, maybe during the weekend something more.

“It's not usually the dynamic of doing office things at the grand prix because you already get into racing mode."

The content of Marquez’s meeting with Honda bosses is unknown but he could reportedly tell them face-to-face of his plan to quit.

"From the way he speaks, it seems that he wants to talk to the most represented people at HRC and Honda to see if there are any changes that he is looking for," Pedrosa said.

Pedrosa spent 13 years in the premier class riding for Honda, and is the most successful rider in MotoGP history to have never won a championship.

Now a KTM test rider and occasional wild card entry, he has thrilled fans and impressed his peers in two races this year.

Pedrosa saw Marquez crash from fourth at last weekend’s Indian MotoGP, before he recovered to finish ninth, and he said: "It was the key to re-entering ninth, in the points, after a crash it is a fantastic result.

"Obviously more people have fallen too, but he has been very little time on the ground and has been able to lift the bike without stopping the engine, his hand always in the clutch and get back out.

"His race has been good, plus he has shown that this weekend he has put on that more winning attitude again. He has not gone out much to conserve and he has also shown it with that comeback after the fall.

"Maybe in this grand prix, despite the asphalt we have seen and the tyres they have had, it has matched a little all the performance of the other bikes down. So I think that has helped Yamaha and Honda to be a bit closer.”

Asked if the Indian MotoGP represented a major step forward for Honda, Pedrosa said: "He is cautious because of the feelings they have had this weekend for the races to come."