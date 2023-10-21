Gale force winds combined with rain and cold temperatures are forecast to hit Phillip Island tomorrow, prompting the 27-lap premier-class race to be brought forward to Saturday afternoon, switching places with the Sprint.

That meant the Sprint was scheduled to start at the normal 2pm Sunday Grand Prix time, but an updated schedule has seen the 13-lap race moved forward to 1pm.

Indeed, the whole Sunday timetable has been brought forward by one hour, with the ten-minute MotoGP warm-up now being held at 9am followed by the Moto3 race at 10am and Moto2 Grand Prix at 11:15am.

The fan parade (planned for 10am) has been cancelled but new ten-minute warm-up sessions for Moto3 and Moto2 have been added, at 8:20am and 8:40 respectively.

The Moto2 and Moto3 classes lost their warm-up sessions this year, due to the new weekend format featuring MotoGP Sprints.

The new Sunday schedule is as follows:

8:20-8:30 Moto3 Warm Up

8:40-8:50 Moto2 Warm Up

9:00-9:10 MotoGP Warm Up



10:00 Moto3 Race (21 laps)

11:15 Moto2 Race (23 laps)

13:00 MotoGP Tissot Sprint (13 laps)