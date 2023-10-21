2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 40m 39.446s 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.201s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.477s 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.816s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +1.008s 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +8.827s 7 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +9.283s 8 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +9.387s 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +9.696s 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +12.523s 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +13.992s 12 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +17.078s 13 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +19.443s 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +20.949s 15 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +21.118s 16 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +32.538s 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +37.663s 18 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +37.668s 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +37.758s Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* DNF Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF

*Rookie.

Eleven times a runner-up, Johann Zarco has taken a long-awaited debut victory in dramatic circumstances at the Australian Grand Prix, his 120th MotoGP race!

Zarco’s team-mate and title contender Jorge Martin led for all but the final lap when the Spaniard's soft tyre gamble backfired spectacularly and he was swamped by the chasing pack.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia - who spent much of the race in danger of having his title lead sliced to single digits - instead extended his advantage with second place.

Meanwhile, Fabio di Giannantonio put himself in the shop window for the vacant Honda ride by delivering a brilliant first MotoGP podium in third.

Martin faded to the back of the lead group in fifth, behind KTM's Brad Binder, but still crossed the Phillip Island finish line just one agonising second from victory.

Zarco produced a trademark backflip, not seen since Moto2 in 2016, after stopping on the slowdown lap.

The Grand Prix race was brought forward to Saturday afternoon due to the extreme weather forecast for Sunday.

A further 12 points will be up for grabs in Sunday's Sprint race, should the weather conditions allow it to proceed as planned.

Martin, who began the race 18 points behind Bagnaia after falling from the lead at Mandalika last Sunday, is now 27 points adrift.

Most riders picked the medium rear tyre but Martin signalled his breakaway intentions by joining only Marc Marquez (7th on grid) and Pol Espargaro (11th) in rolling the dice on the soft.

All riders chose the hard front with the exception of Joan Mir, Raul Fernandez and Franco Morbidelli.

Martin, who qualified on pole with a new lap record, duly held the advantage over Binder and Bagnaia through the opening turns, with Jack Miller delighting the local fans by rising to fourth.

Marc Marquez muscled his way through to sixth by the end of the opening lap but his early challenge fizzled out, as Zarco took up pursuit of the leaders.

The big question mark was whether Martin’s rear tyre would last as the pursuing quartet of di Giannantonio, Binder, Zarco and Bagnaia began gaining ground in the closing stages.

Martin looked like he had done enough but his once 3.5sec lead had evaporated as the last lap began.

Zarco snatched victory into the Turn 4 hairpin, when Bagnaia also dived under Martin to beat the #89 on track for the first time since the Catalunya Sprint. di Giannantonio and Binder soon followed.

Seven seconds behind Martin was Marco Bezzecchi, while Miller faded to eighth and Marc Marquez all the way to 15th, just behind Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Joan Mir crashed after contact with Luca Marini, the FIM Stewards declaring it had been a racing incident.

Augusto Fernandez also hit the ground at the Turn 4 hairpin.

After halting a planned comeback in Indonesia due to pain from his recently fractured ribs, Alex Marquez is back on track at Phillip Island.

However last year's winner Alex Rins has withdrawn from the remainder of the Australian MotoGP weekend after suffering intense pain from his healing leg fractures.

The LCR Honda rider will undergo scans to understand the exact source of the pain. Rins was 12th and top Honda on Friday.