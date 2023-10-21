Phillip Island: New 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Saturday's Australian MotoGP race at Phillip Island, round 16 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|366
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|339
|(-27)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|293
|(-73)
|4
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|224
|(-142)
|5
|^2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|187
|(-179)
|6
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|185
|(-181)
|7
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|170
|(-196)
|8
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|148
|(-218)
|9
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|144
|(-222)
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|134
|(-232)
|11
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|115
|(-251)
|12
|^2
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|86
|(-280)
|13
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|79
|(-287)
|14
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|76
|(-290)
|15
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|67
|(-299)
|16
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|65
|(-301)
|17
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|54
|(-312)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-316)
|19
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|42
|(-324)
|20
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|39
|(-327)
|21
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-334)
|22
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|(-346)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|12
|(-354)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|9
|(-357)
|25
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|9
|(-357)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-358)
|27
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-361)
|28
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-361)
|29
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-363)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
Extreme winds forecast for Sunday saw the Grand Prix race moved to Saturday afternoon, in place of the Sprint. The Sprint is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon, weather permitting.