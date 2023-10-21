Australian MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 366 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 339 (-27) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 293 (-73) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 224 (-142) 5 ^2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 187 (-179) 6 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 185 (-181) 7 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 170 (-196) 8 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 148 (-218) 9 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 144 (-222) 10 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 134 (-232) 11 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 115 (-251) 12 ^2 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 86 (-280) 13 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 79 (-287) 14 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 76 (-290) 15 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 67 (-299) 16 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 65 (-301) 17 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 54 (-312) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 50 (-316) 19 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 42 (-324) 20 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 39 (-327) 21 = Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-334) 22 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 (-346) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 12 (-354) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-357) 25 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-357) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-358) 27 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-361) 28 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-361) 29 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) 3 (-363)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

Extreme winds forecast for Sunday saw the Grand Prix race moved to Saturday afternoon, in place of the Sprint. The Sprint is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon, weather permitting.