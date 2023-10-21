Phillip Island: New 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings

Peter McLaren's picture
21 Oct 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Australian MotoGP, 21 October

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Australian MotoGP race at Phillip Island, round 16 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)366 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)339(-27)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)293(-73)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)224(-142)
5^2Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)187(-179)
6˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)185(-181)
7˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)170(-196)
8=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)148(-218)
9=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)144(-222)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)134(-232)
11=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)115(-251)
12^2Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)86(-280)
13˅1Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)79(-287)
14˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)76(-290)
15=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*67(-299)
16=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)65(-301)
17=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)54(-312)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)50(-316)
19^1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)42(-324)
20˅1Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)39(-327)
21=Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-334)
22=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-346)
23=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)12(-354)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-357)
25=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-357)
26=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-358)
27=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-361)
28=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-361)
29=Cal CrutchlowGBRYamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)3(-363)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 

 

Extreme winds forecast for Sunday saw the Grand Prix race moved to Saturday afternoon, in place of the Sprint. The Sprint is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon, weather permitting.