Zarco: “Was important to attack to not be attacked”, first MotoGP win ‘special’

Zarco produced a stunning performance late on to close down Martin, as he took his first victory in MotoGP following an overtake at turn four.

With two laps to go Zarco passed Brad Binder and looked on course to play the perfect role of wingman for his team-mate in the title race.

But with Martin struggling for rear grip after choosing the soft tyre, Zarco went for the win at turn four which also allowed Francesco Bagnaia to come through at the same corner.

Finally a MotoGP winner after so many podium finishes, Zarco said: “It feels good. Sometimes you always push and try to catch [this feeling] but sometimes there are other riders that have the pace and have this feeling.

“As long as you don’t catch it, it seems like you cannot win. Like Pecco did three years ago, he has been fighting with the Ducati and won so many races.

“Jorge… it is his time now. Also, in qualifying he is doing amazing and can control the races, but this one was a special one.

“Choosing the medium rear tyre was important. I had been thinking when I saw Jorge pull away to at least fight for the podium and this second place. I knew it wouldn’t be easy but it was possible.

“But in the last five laps when Jorge began to drop a lot I thought something even more special was possible today. I’m so happy to have done it.

“Special emotion. Maybe we can do long races on a Saturday for me.”

After following Bagnaia for much of the race, Zarco picked off the reigning world champion, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Binder en route to second spot.

But while he was fully settled on challenging solely for the podium, Zarco knew a win was possible when there were five laps remaining.

Zarco added: “I had to be behind Jorge on the last two laps or last lap because I saved my rear tyre and wanted to catch this acceleration on the last lap that I’m used to having.

“I could not do it earlier in the race because I would have used too much tyre. I did the manoeuvre at the right moment.

“I understand with five laps to go that it was possible to catch Jorge. I thought I could also overtake him at turn six, like I did with Marc.

“But if I had waited at turn four I could have been attacked by another rider. It was important to attack to not be attacked.”