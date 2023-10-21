One of only three riders using a soft rear tyre, Jorge Martin made the perfect start from pole as he led into turn one from Brad Binder.

After overcoming his Q1 appearance, Francesco Bagnaia also got away well from third but immediately lost touch with the two leaders.

In the form of his life, Fabio Di Giannantonio made light work of Bagnaia at the start of lap three as he made an overtake at turn two.

Continuing to struggle with the pace of the top three, Bagnaia then came under pressure from Johann Zarco, Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro.

At the front, Martin was continuing to show no signs of slowing down as his lead grew to over two seconds with 10 laps gone.

Joan Mir was the first rider to crash after going down at turn four following contact with Luca Marini. The Incident was reviewed but no further action was the call from race direction.

On lap 13 (two laps after Mir’s fall), Augusto Fernandez was the next rider to suffer a fall at turn four.

With Martin’s lead over three seconds, the battle for second was heating up as Di Giannantonio pulled clear of Bagnaia again before hunting down Binder.

Di Giannantonio then made another brilliant overtake as he came through on Binder with nine laps to go.

After finding a way through on Binder, Di Giannantonio took four tenths out of Martin’s lead on laps 20 and 21.

Despite responding with a great move on Di Giannantonio for second, Binder took four tenths out of Martin with five laps to go.

Another big lap with three to go saw Binder close the lead down to 1.2 seconds, while Zarco was through on Di Giannantonio for third.

Zarco then did Martin a huge favour as he picked off Binder on the penultimate lap, however, Martin’s struggles were just too big as Zarco had no choice but to attack his team-mate.

Zarco came through on Martin at turn four on the final lap, while Bagnaia came through in the process. Martin, who lead every lap until that point, was eventually pushed down to fifth.