2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results

21 Oct 2023
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Australian MotoGP, 21 October

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 16 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)1'27.246s6/7348k
2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.416s7/8350k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.468s6/7350k
4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.598s5/6344k
5Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.657s5/6348k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.673s6/7351k
7Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.766s4/5347k
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.828s6/7347k
9Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.847s8/8345k
10Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.875s6/7352k
11Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.988s6/7350k
12Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+1.041s7/8351k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)1'28.324s7/7346k
14Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*1'28.435s3/7345k
15Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)1'28.607s7/7343k
16Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'28.841s7/7342k
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'28.925s7/7344k
18Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)1'29.047s7/7350k
19Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)1'29.182s7/8342k
20Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.419s7/7345k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'29.832s3/7335k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.767s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)

Jorge Martin takes pole position for the 2023 Australian MotoGP with a new lap record at Phillip Island.

Martin will be joined on the front row this afternoon by KTM's Brad Binder and title rival Francesco Bagnaia.

Reigning champion Bagnaia avoided a repeat of last week's Qualifying 1 exit and safely progressed to Q2 with Marc Marquez, to take on the ten fastest riders from Friday.

Home hero Jack Miller was angry at being held up by Aleix Espargaro on his final lap of Qualifying 2 and will start from eighth.

Gale-force winds forecast for Sunday means the main Australian MotoGP race has been moved forward to Saturday afternoon, swapping places with the Sprint, which now takes over the Grand Prix slot on Sunday (weather permitting).

2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Qualifying (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeam
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)
2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)
4Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
5Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
6Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
8Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
9Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
10Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
11Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)

*Rookie.

Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez lead Qualifying 1 and now join the ten fastest riders from Friday in Qualifying 2.

Before this afternoon's race, reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia will need to try and negotiate his way through Qualifying 1 after being left just eleventh fastest in Friday practice.

Bagnaia takes an 18-point lead over Jorge Martin into this weekend, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly fall from the lead at Mandalika.

Marco Bezzecchi's Indonesian heroics, a week after breaking his (right) collarbone, means the VR46 rider has closed to 45 points from Martin. Team-mate Luca Marini, who took a debut pole position at Mandalika, also expects the condition of his broken (left) collarbone to be slightly improved.

After backing out of a planned comeback in Indonesia due to pain from his recently fractured ribs, Alex Marquez will try again at Phillip Island.

Last year's winner Alex Rins has withdrawn from the remainder of the Australian MotoGP weekend after suffering intense pain from his healing leg fractures. The LCR Honda rider will undergo scans to understand the exact source of the pain. Rins was 12th and top Honda on Friday.

Marc Marquez took his only podium of the season in Australia last year.