Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'27.246s 6/7 348k 2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.416s 7/8 350k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.468s 6/7 350k 4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.598s 5/6 344k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.657s 5/6 348k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.673s 6/7 351k 7 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.766s 4/5 347k 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.828s 6/7 347k 9 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.847s 8/8 345k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.875s 6/7 352k 11 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.988s 6/7 350k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.041s 7/8 351k Qualifying 1: 13 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 1'28.324s 7/7 346k 14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 1'28.435s 3/7 345k 15 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'28.607s 7/7 343k 16 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'28.841s 7/7 342k 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'28.925s 7/7 344k 18 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'29.047s 7/7 350k 19 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'29.182s 7/8 342k 20 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.419s 7/7 345k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'29.832s 3/7 335k

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.767s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)

Jorge Martin takes pole position for the 2023 Australian MotoGP with a new lap record at Phillip Island.

Martin will be joined on the front row this afternoon by KTM's Brad Binder and title rival Francesco Bagnaia.

Reigning champion Bagnaia avoided a repeat of last week's Qualifying 1 exit and safely progressed to Q2 with Marc Marquez, to take on the ten fastest riders from Friday.

Home hero Jack Miller was angry at being held up by Aleix Espargaro on his final lap of Qualifying 2 and will start from eighth.

Gale-force winds forecast for Sunday means the main Australian MotoGP race has been moved forward to Saturday afternoon, swapping places with the Sprint, which now takes over the Grand Prix slot on Sunday (weather permitting).

2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Qualifying (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 4 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 5 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 6 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 9 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 11 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)

Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez lead Qualifying 1 and now join the ten fastest riders from Friday in Qualifying 2.

Before this afternoon's race, reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia will need to try and negotiate his way through Qualifying 1 after being left just eleventh fastest in Friday practice.

Bagnaia takes an 18-point lead over Jorge Martin into this weekend, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly fall from the lead at Mandalika.



Marco Bezzecchi's Indonesian heroics, a week after breaking his (right) collarbone, means the VR46 rider has closed to 45 points from Martin. Team-mate Luca Marini, who took a debut pole position at Mandalika, also expects the condition of his broken (left) collarbone to be slightly improved.

After backing out of a planned comeback in Indonesia due to pain from his recently fractured ribs, Alex Marquez will try again at Phillip Island.

Last year's winner Alex Rins has withdrawn from the remainder of the Australian MotoGP weekend after suffering intense pain from his healing leg fractures. The LCR Honda rider will undergo scans to understand the exact source of the pain. Rins was 12th and top Honda on Friday.



Marc Marquez took his only podium of the season in Australia last year.