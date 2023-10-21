2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 16 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1'27.246s
|6/7
|348k
|2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.416s
|7/8
|350k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.468s
|6/7
|350k
|4
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.598s
|5/6
|344k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.657s
|5/6
|348k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.673s
|6/7
|351k
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.766s
|4/5
|347k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.828s
|6/7
|347k
|9
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.847s
|8/8
|345k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.875s
|6/7
|352k
|11
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.988s
|6/7
|350k
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.041s
|7/8
|351k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|1'28.324s
|7/7
|346k
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|1'28.435s
|3/7
|345k
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|1'28.607s
|7/7
|343k
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'28.841s
|7/7
|342k
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'28.925s
|7/7
|344k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|1'29.047s
|7/7
|350k
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|1'29.182s
|7/8
|342k
|20
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'29.419s
|7/7
|345k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'29.832s
|3/7
|335k
* Rookie
Official Phillip Island MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.767s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)
Jorge Martin takes pole position for the 2023 Australian MotoGP with a new lap record at Phillip Island.
Martin will be joined on the front row this afternoon by KTM's Brad Binder and title rival Francesco Bagnaia.
Reigning champion Bagnaia avoided a repeat of last week's Qualifying 1 exit and safely progressed to Q2 with Marc Marquez, to take on the ten fastest riders from Friday.
Home hero Jack Miller was angry at being held up by Aleix Espargaro on his final lap of Qualifying 2 and will start from eighth.
Gale-force winds forecast for Sunday means the main Australian MotoGP race has been moved forward to Saturday afternoon, swapping places with the Sprint, which now takes over the Grand Prix slot on Sunday (weather permitting).
|2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Qualifying (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|4
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|6
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|11
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
*Rookie.
Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez lead Qualifying 1 and now join the ten fastest riders from Friday in Qualifying 2.
Before this afternoon's race, reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia will need to try and negotiate his way through Qualifying 1 after being left just eleventh fastest in Friday practice.
Bagnaia takes an 18-point lead over Jorge Martin into this weekend, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly fall from the lead at Mandalika.
Marco Bezzecchi's Indonesian heroics, a week after breaking his (right) collarbone, means the VR46 rider has closed to 45 points from Martin. Team-mate Luca Marini, who took a debut pole position at Mandalika, also expects the condition of his broken (left) collarbone to be slightly improved.
After backing out of a planned comeback in Indonesia due to pain from his recently fractured ribs, Alex Marquez will try again at Phillip Island.
Last year's winner Alex Rins has withdrawn from the remainder of the Australian MotoGP weekend after suffering intense pain from his healing leg fractures. The LCR Honda rider will undergo scans to understand the exact source of the pain. Rins was 12th and top Honda on Friday.
Marc Marquez took his only podium of the season in Australia last year.