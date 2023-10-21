2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'29.299s 13/16 348k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.113s 4/15 345k 3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.300s 4/14 342k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.386s 6/15 346k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.446s 14/14 345k 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.511s 5/15 343k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.527s 12/15 341k 8 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.650s 13/13 340k 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.687s 6/14 342k 10 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.735s 14/15 344k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.793s 14/15 342k 12 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.860s 7/13 341k 13 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.951s 12/15 342k 14 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.969s 16/16 344k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.004s 6/15 344k 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.011s 15/16 350k 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.042s 12/12 345k 18 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.066s 13/14 343k 19 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.195s 7/16 343k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.484s 5/14 338k 21 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.752s 3/10 344k

*Rookie.

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.767s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)

Title contender Jorge Martin returns to the top during final practice for the 2023 Australian MotoGP at an overcast but dry Phillip Island.

Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia completed the top four.

Qualifying 1, featuring - for the second weekend in a row - title leader Bagnaia will now get underway.

Last year's winner Alex Rins has withdrawn from the remainder of the Australian MotoGP weekend after suffering intense pain from his healing leg fractures. The LCR Honda rider will undergo scans to understand the exact source of the pain. Rins was 12th and top Honda on Friday.

Gale-force winds forecast for Sunday means the main Australian MotoGP race has been moved forward to Saturday afternoon, swapping places with the Sprint, which now takes over the Grand Prix slot on Sunday (weather permitting).

Before this afternoon's race, reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia will need to try and negotiate his way through Qualifying 1 after being left just eleventh fastest in Friday practice.

Bagnaia takes an 18-point lead over Jorge Martin into this weekend, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly fall from the lead at Mandalika.



Marco Bezzecchi's Indonesian heroics, a week after breaking his (right) collarbone, means the VR46 rider has closed to 45 points from Martin. Team-mate Luca Marini, who took a debut pole position at Mandalika, also expects the condition of his broken (left) collarbone to be slightly improved.



After backing out of a planned comeback in Indonesia due to pain from his recently fractured ribs, Alex Marquez will try again at Phillip Island - meaning all 22 riders could line up for the Saturday Sprint for the first time since the Portimao season opener.



Nonetheless, last year's Phillip Island winner Alex Rins is still recovering from leg fractures and Enea Bastianini from hand and ankle injuries.



Marc Marquez took his only podium of the season in Australia last year.