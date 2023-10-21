2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 16 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1'29.299s
|13/16
|348k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.113s
|4/15
|345k
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.300s
|4/14
|342k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.386s
|6/15
|346k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.446s
|14/14
|345k
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.511s
|5/15
|343k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.527s
|12/15
|341k
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.650s
|13/13
|340k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.687s
|6/14
|342k
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.735s
|14/15
|344k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.793s
|14/15
|342k
|12
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.860s
|7/13
|341k
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.951s
|12/15
|342k
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.969s
|16/16
|344k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.004s
|6/15
|344k
|16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.011s
|15/16
|350k
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.042s
|12/12
|345k
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.066s
|13/14
|343k
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.195s
|7/16
|343k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.484s
|5/14
|338k
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.752s
|3/10
|344k
*Rookie.
Official Phillip Island MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.767s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)
Title contender Jorge Martin returns to the top during final practice for the 2023 Australian MotoGP at an overcast but dry Phillip Island.
Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia completed the top four.
Qualifying 1, featuring - for the second weekend in a row - title leader Bagnaia will now get underway.
Last year's winner Alex Rins has withdrawn from the remainder of the Australian MotoGP weekend after suffering intense pain from his healing leg fractures. The LCR Honda rider will undergo scans to understand the exact source of the pain. Rins was 12th and top Honda on Friday.
- 2023 Australian MotoGP switches to a Saturday race
- Australian Moto2: Latest Results
- Australian Moto3: Latest Results
Gale-force winds forecast for Sunday means the main Australian MotoGP race has been moved forward to Saturday afternoon, swapping places with the Sprint, which now takes over the Grand Prix slot on Sunday (weather permitting).
Before this afternoon's race, reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia will need to try and negotiate his way through Qualifying 1 after being left just eleventh fastest in Friday practice.
Bagnaia takes an 18-point lead over Jorge Martin into this weekend, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly fall from the lead at Mandalika.
Marco Bezzecchi's Indonesian heroics, a week after breaking his (right) collarbone, means the VR46 rider has closed to 45 points from Martin. Team-mate Luca Marini, who took a debut pole position at Mandalika, also expects the condition of his broken (left) collarbone to be slightly improved.
After backing out of a planned comeback in Indonesia due to pain from his recently fractured ribs, Alex Marquez will try again at Phillip Island - meaning all 22 riders could line up for the Saturday Sprint for the first time since the Portimao season opener.
Nonetheless, last year's Phillip Island winner Alex Rins is still recovering from leg fractures and Enea Bastianini from hand and ankle injuries.
Marc Marquez took his only podium of the season in Australia last year.