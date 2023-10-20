Revealed: The conditions that Miguel Oliveira to Honda relies upon

A move for Maverick Vinales came to nothing, and they have been in contact with Aleix Espargaro, while Fabio di Giannantonio hopes to claim the seat for himself.

But Honda want the final available bike on the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up to go to Oliveira.

The RNF rider hopes for a three-year contract, according to Sky, which is a sizable ask in itself.

He is also requesting a “heavy” salary from the Japanese manufacturer.

Should Oliveira strike a deal with Honda, he must then “sit in front of Massimo Rivola” and ask for the Aprilia CEO’s permission to complete the move.

Oliveira has a factory contract with Aprilia, not with RNF.

Aprilia insist that their four riders do not have release clauses in their deals, which would make an exit easier.

But “never say never” is the report from Sky in Italy, because Rivola may prefer to collect a financial penalty from Oliveira for breaking the final year of his contract, let him leave, and focus on a new rider who actually wants to be there.

Di Giannantonio may become an option for RNF, should they lose Oliveira.