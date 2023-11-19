How to watch the Qatar MotoGP today: Live stream here
This is how to watch the Qatar MotoGP on November 17-19, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Qatar MotoGP start times below.
The penultimate round of the year takes place at the Lusail Circuit in Qatar.
Factory rider Francesco Bagnaia holds a 14-point advantage over Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin.
it is possible for Bagnaia to wrap up the championship this weekend if results go his way.
But Martin will hope that Bagnaia slips up, or at least will want the chance to scrap at next week's season-finale.
Will Ducati team orders come into play in Qatar?
How to watch Qatar MotoGP for free online
The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Qatar MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.
Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Qatar MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.
How to watch Qatar MotoGP 2023 from anywhere
If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Qatar MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.
ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free
ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.
It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.
How to watch 2023 Qatar MotoGP in the UK
TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Qatar MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.
Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.
Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5
Price: Free
British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:
Connect to a secure server location in the UK.
Head to the MotoGP page.
Enjoy the highlights!
Qatar MotoGP start times (UK)
Friday November 17
12.45pm - Free Practice
5pm - Practice
Saturday November 18
12pm - Free Practice 2
12.40pm - Qualifying
5pm - Sprint
Sunday November 19
5pm - Qatar MotoGP
To watch the MotoGP on TNT
2. Connect to a server location in the UK
3. Head to TNT and log in
4. Enjoy the action!